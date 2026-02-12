NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Sleeper and PrizePicks can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, Feb. 12)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Myles Turner over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 2:30 PM CT

Turner is coming off a five-point, eight-rebound, two-assist performance in the win over the Magic on Wednesday in the first leg of this back-to-back set. The matchup against the Thunder isn't the best for him, as Oklahoma City features an excellent frontcourt, but Turner is certainly capable of hovering around this line of at least 20 points + rebounds + assists. The big man has hit this line in eight of his previous nine games before Wednesday's contest, and putting up a solid stat line will allow the big man to enter the All-Star break on a high note. That's much-needed for Turner, who hasn't had a solid season in his first year with Milwaukee.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists -- PrizePicks, 2:30 PM CT

Nurkic had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 121-93 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and the big man continues to be a productive force down low for Utah. Even though his playing time and availability have been fluctuating, Nurkic has found ways to remain relevant from a fantasy perspective. He has recorded at least 24 P+R+A in 13 of his last 16 contests, but a closer look shows that he hasn't done it in three of his last five outings. Nurkic is averaging 13.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game since the beginning of January, so that bodes well for his chances of putting up a solid line in his final appearance before the All-Star break.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Naji Marshall over 0.5 three-pointers made -- Sleeper, 2:30 PM CT

Marshall has been long considered a long-term core piece for the Mavericks, and he should see steady work on offense against the Lakers in Dallas' final game before the All-Star break. One area in which Marshall has thrived of late has been his three-point shooting ability. He has drained at least one three-pointer in three of his last four games, although he's shooting a mere 30.9 percent from deep since the beginning of January. Marshall is questionable due to a foot injury, but if he suits up, he should handle his regular workload on offense for Dallas.

