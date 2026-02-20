NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Friday, Feb. 20)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Luka Doncic over 26.5 points -- Pick6, 3 PM CT

LeBron James was downgraded from available to questionable due to left knee soreness, and that should translate to a bigger workload on offense for Luka Doncic. The star guard was always going to be the focal point of the offense, but the potential absence of James should increase Doncic's usage rate even more. Doncic played only five minutes in the All-Star Game on Feb. 15, but this game Friday should be his first appearance in a Lakers uniform since Feb. 5. Excluding the loss to the 76ers in which he suffered the injury, Doncic has scored at least 27 points in seven of his last nine outings. He's averaging a robust 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game since the beginning of January.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija under 30.5 points + assists -- Sleeper, 3 PM CT

Avdija didn't play in the Trail Blazers' last contest before the All-Star Game and had a limited output in the midseason event, tallying five points in 15 minutes across two appearances for Team World. Even though he should be healthy enough to carry the load on offense for the Blazers in this tough matchup against Denver, it wouldn't be surprising if he's held under 31 points + assists. After all, the Nuggets are a tough team defensively and have excellent rim protection, which is a problem for Avdija's playing style of constantly driving to the rim. Avdija has been held below 30.5 points + assists in six of his last eight games.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Tyler Herro over 19.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 3 PM CT

Herro is set to return to the hardwood after a 15-game absence, but even if he has some restrictions, the star guard should see a stable role on offense right away, even if he shares the offensive workload with Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo. Herro has been limited to 11 games this season, but the expectation is that he's going to be able to clear this line if his previous performances are any indication. Herro has scored at least 19 points in all but one of his appearances in 2025-26, and he's cleared this line of 19.5 points + assists in every game so far. Don't be surprised if that's the case once again -- even if he has some kind of restrictions in regard to his playing time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.