NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, Feb. 26)

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Kevin Durant over 1.5 three-pointers -- Pick6, 1 PM CT

Durant has been locked in beyond the arc of late and has gone eight consecutive games with at least two three-pointers made. The uptick in volume comes with high efficiency as well, and while that shouldn't be surprising coming from one of the all-time great scorers in the NBA in Durant, the fact that he's making 46 percent of his treys over his last eight games is still eye-popping. Opposing defenses haven't found a way to neutralize him, and that shouldn't stop against a Magic team that's not known for its defensive intensity -- or identity. This looks like a strong game for Durant to make at least two threes for a ninth consecutive contest. He's achieved this feat in 17 of his last 22 contests.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Andrew Wiggins over 14.5 points -- PrizePicks, 1 PM CT

Wiggins barely surpassed this line in his previous game, as he finished with 16 points in a 128-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but for the most part, the veteran forward has emerged as a reliable secondary scoring option for Miami. With Tyler Herro getting back to his best shape following a recent absence, Wiggins will likely be called upon to produce once again, and for the most part, he's delivered. Wiggins has surpassed this line in four of his last six outings, although it's worth noting that he's scored over 20 points three times over that stretch. Wiggins is averaging 16.1 points per game, and he's scored at least 15 points in 31 of his 53 appearances in 2025-26.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin over 13.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 1 PM CT

Demin recently saw his streak of games with at least one three-pointer end in a win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 7, when he shot 0-for-5 from deep, but that hasn't stopped him from being a consistent scoring weapon for the Nets. Even though the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs is far from ideal for Demin, the rookie floor general could take advantage of his length to win several individual duels against a smaller Spurs backcourt featuring Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox. Demin has hit this line of at least 14 P+R in seven of his last 13 appearances, and in four of the last seven. Even though the matchup is a tough one, Demin should be one of the go-to options for Brooklyn, increasing the likelihood of this line hitting.

