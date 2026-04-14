NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, April 14)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Donovan Clingan under 25.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 2 PM CT

The Trail Blazers will rely on Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday on offense, so regardless of whether Jerami Grant (calf) plays or not, don't expect Donovan Clingan to play a big role as a scoring weapon. The big man is going to get his boards and be a threat near the rim, but ultimately, he shouldn't be involved enough to surpass this 25.5 points + rebounds line. For what it's worth, Clingan averaged 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in 77 starts during the regular season, so at the very least, he should hover around this mark. But since the Suns can complicate him in the frontcourt with Mark Williams down low, don't expect Clingan to be a go-to scoring weapon. Clingan surpassed this line in two of three regular-season meetings with the Suns, though, including the last one in which he posted 23 points and 13 boards on Feb. 22.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Green over 17.5 points -- Pick6, 2 PM CT

Jalen Green is expected to operate as the Suns' second-best scoring option behind Devin Booker, and it shouldn't be surprising if he delivers a big game against a team that's not known for its defensive prowess. Green missed a lot of time in the regular season due to hamstring injuries, but he played regularly after the All-Star break and averaged 19.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 25 appearances in the second half of the campaign. Green played just once against the Trail Blazers, and even though he was limited to 22 minutes, he still had 13 points. With a more normal workload, Green shouldn't have problems hitting this line, especially since he averaged 19.0 points per game in his last 10 games.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel over 18.5 points -- PrizePicks, 2 PM CT

Knueppel was one of the best rookies in the 2025-26 regular season, but he has the opportunity to deliver a statement performance as the Hornets chase a playoff berth. Knueppel ended the regular season on a cold stretch since he failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last four contests, but he was a regular scoring weapon for Charlotte while posting 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game since the All-Star break, a 27-game stretch in which he also shot 41.5 percent from three-point range. Knueppel scored at least 19 points in each of the four games he played against the Heat in the regular season, highlighting a 30-point performance on Nov. 7. His most recent game versus Miami was a 22-point effort on March 17.

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