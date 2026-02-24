NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, Feb. 24)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Coby White over 2.5 assists -- Pick6, 1:30 PM CT

White is going to make his debut with the Hornets after dealing with a nagging calf strain, and as a consequence, the former UNC standout will do so against his former team. White hasn't played since Feb. 3, so there's a chance he might have some rust, but the talented playmaker can make an impact in the backcourt as soon as he steps on the court. The only thing to consider about whether White can make an impact as a playmaker is the amount of playing time he'll receive, but during his last stretch of games, he was very productive as a playmaker. White has dished out three or more assists in his last 13 appearances, a stretch in which he averaged 4.7 assists, but also 3.2 turnovers, per game. White will try to make room in the backcourt next to LaMelo Ball, and he'll play with extra motivation against his former team.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Andrew Nembhard over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 1:30 PM CT

Nembhard is questionable for this matchup due to a back injury, but if he suits up, he shouldn't have problems hovering around this line since he'll probably operate as one of the Pacers' go-to scoring weapons. Nembhard posted a 22-point, 11-assist performance in the 134-130 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and he's tallied at least 25.5 P+R+A in six of his last 10 games. With Nembhard averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of January, there's no question the guard is a capable scoring and playmaking threat for Indiana. The only question mark lies on whether he'll step on the hardwood or not.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Bobby Portis over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 1:30 PM CT

Portis has failed to reach the 17.5 mark of points + rebounds + assists in three of his last five appearances, but this matchup is favorable for the veteran big man even if he comes off the bench, as has been the case all season long. Portis has recorded at least 18 P+R+A in 11 of his last 14 contests, so it'd be hard to consider this recent trend as a sign of what's to come going forward. The only thing that could conspire against Portis reaching this line is his playing time, but he should be in a good position to do so if he sees around 20 minutes off the bench. Portis is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 19 games since the beginning of January.

