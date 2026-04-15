NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Wednesday, April 15)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Bennedict Mathurin over 16.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 1 PM CT

Kawhi Leonard will have the responsibility to carry the Clippers in this Play-In matchup with an eye toward securing a win that would set up a win-or-go-home against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. However, if the Clippers are going to secure the victory here, they need other players to step up, and Mathurin could end up playing a key role off the bench for Los Angeles. Mathurin recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Warriors, and he should be in line for a heavy workload again in this contest. Mathurin has tallied over 16.5 P+R+A in 12 of his last 16 appearances, and if he sees enough minutes, he should clear this line with ease.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Gui Santos over 18.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 1 PM CT

Santos has been one of the most successful stories in the NBA this season, as he waited for his opportunity and ended up being a key contributor for Golden State in the second half of the campaign. He's likely relegated to a third-option role with Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis available, but Santos has proven he can produce on both ends of the court if needed. The Brazilian was limited to 17 minutes off the bench in the regular-season finale against the Clippers, but he still posted seven points, seven rebounds and two assists. Considering that he has tallied at least 18 P+R+A in his last eight games, including clearing this line six times, the floor is pretty solid here. Expect Santos to play a key role for Golden State, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey over 39.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 1 PM CT

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (appendicitis) for this game, meaning the majority of the scoring workload and playmaking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Maxey. The star guard has proven he can carry the 76ers if needed, and while the support of Paul George and VJ Edgecombe will be key, Maxey will be the team's go-to scoring weapon. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game over 70 regular-season appearances. The sixth-year guard was particularly impressive in games where Embiid wasn't available, averaging 28.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in 35 contests where the star center wasn't available. Look for Maxey to carry the 76ers to the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs with an impressive performance Wednesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.