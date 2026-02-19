NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, Feb. 19)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley over 21.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog, 1:30 PM CT

Mobley missed the Cavaliers' last seven games before the All-Star break due to a calf injury, but he's going to be available Thursday. The star big man is expected to slowly transition to become the third-best option on the Cavaliers' roster behind Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, but that shouldn't stop him from being a reliable offensive threat. The matchup against the Nets is favorable as well, as Brooklyn isn't particularly known for being a stalwart defensive unit. When looking at the past performances, Mobley should have a good chance of reaching this line of 21.5 points + rebounds. He's achieved this feat in nine of his last 11 appearances while averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in that stretch.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Anthony Black under 22.5 points + rebounds -- Pick6, 1:30 PM CT

Black has proven he can deliver big moments from time to time, but the promising guard needs to be more consistent to take the next step toward becoming a true star in The Association. Even though he'll have a favorable matchup against the Kings on Thursday, Black has struggled to play consistently as a scoring force. Over the last 10 games, Black has scored at least 20 points four times, but he's also failed to reach the 15-point plateau four times as well. Black is averaging 18.0 points and 4.0 boards per game over that 10-game stretch, where he's failed to reach this 22.5 P+R line six times. Chances are he'll be able to surpass this line, but the lack of consistency in recent weeks certainly plays against him.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Green over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists -- PrizePicks, 1:30 PM CT

Green has struggled to play regularly this season, and a couple of hamstring injuries have limited the star guard to just seven appearances and two starts in 2025-26. Green continues to search for rhythm and consistency, so it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to play under a minute restriction. Green has averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 15.3 minutes per tilt through those seven appearances, but Green has used the All-Star break to ramp up and build some much-needed fitness. Look for Green to potentially surpass this 17.5 P+R+A line -- even if he's yet to do that since returning to the hardwood in late January.

