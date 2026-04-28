NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28

NBA Pick'Em players on PrizePicks, Pick6 and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, April 28)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Paul George over 20 points + rebounds -- PrizePicks, 4 PM CT

The 76ers have their backs against the wall since they're down 3-1 in the series, and while George's contributions haven't been eye-popping, he's definitely found a way to contribute on offense for the Sixers. Through four games, the veteran forward is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the current playoff run, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 58.8 percent from three-point range. Looking at the proposed line of at least 20 points + rebounds, George has accomplished it in three of the four games of the series. While his usage rate might reduce a bit due to the return of Joel Embiid and the presence of Tyrese Maxey, George should still be involved enough here to hit this line -- especially since the 76ers would be eliminated with another loss.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Nickeil Alexander-Walker over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists -- 4 PM CT, Pick6

It's not a stretch to say Alexander-Walker has struggled offensively throughout the entire series against the Knicks. Even though he remains a valuable three-point threat, making 3.3 of his 7.5 attempts from beyond the arc per game for a 43.3 percent, he's averaging just 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game so far in the series. In other words, Alexander-Walker hasn't done much outside of hitting threes for the Hawks. The Hawks could grab the series lead on Tuesday with a convincing performance, but for that to happen, Alexander-Walker needs to step up. He averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the regular season, so he's obviously experiencing some regression. Plus, Alexander-Walker has yet to hit the line of 23.5 P+R+A in the series. Tuesday's game will be a perfect time to do so.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 4 PM CT

The Spurs are holding a commanding 3-1 lead in the series against the Trail Blazers, and Wembanyama will look to push the Spurs over the finish line with a dominant performance. He finished Game 4 with 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and three assists in 34 minutes, and he showed no ill effects of the concussion that kept him sidelined from Game 3. Wembanyama has recorded at least 41 P+R+A in two of the three games he's played in the series, and with Game 5 being played at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the Frenchman should be overly motivated to carry the Spurs to the next round of the playoffs. Don't be surprised if Wembanyama carries the Spurs on both ends of the court, just like he did in Game 4.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.