NBA Pick'Em players on PrizePicks, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, April 23)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: James Harden over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists -- PrizePicks, 1 PM CT

Harden has been carrying a heavy load on offense alongside Donovan Mitchell, and for the most part, the veteran floor general has been very effective. Harden posted 28 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 115-105 Game 2 win. He also had 34 P+R+A in Game 1, so the production is clearly there. With averages of 25.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals over 34.0 minutes in the first two games of the series, and with a usage rate that's not expected to decrease, look for Harden to have another loaded stat line in Game 3 as the series shifts to Toronto. The Cavaliers will need his experience and playmaking if they're going to move one step closer toward reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Brunson under 37.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 1 PM CT

There's no question that the series between the Knicks and Hawks has been more competitive than anyone would've expected it to be. Brunson registered 29 points (10-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-106 loss to the Hawks in Game 2. While he's cleared this mark in the first two games of the series, as he had 40 P+R+A in Game 1, the momentum has shifted completely after the Knicks lost Game 2, as the Hawks are a tough team to deal with at home. Brunson might not carry the same usage rate as in the previous two contests, and with a defensive scheme that's tailor-made to slow him down, don't be surprised if Brunson has an off game Thursday.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Cameron Johnson over 11.5 points -- Underdog, 1 PM CT

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are going to carry the Nuggets in this first-round matchup against the Timberwolves, but if Denver hopes to go through into the Western Conference Semifinals, the contributions of players such as Cameron Johnson will be pivotal. Johnson has scored at least 12 points in each of the first two games of the series, and don't expect that to change in Game 3. The focus on slowing down the Murray/Jokic duo will be even greater, but that will create spaces for shooters like Johnson to get plenty of open looks. Given that he shot 43 percent from three-point range in the regular season, it's probably not the best idea to leave Johnson too open on the perimeter.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.