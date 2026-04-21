NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, April 21)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Payton Pritchard over 16.5 points + rebounds -- PrizePicks, 2 PM CT

Pritchard was limited to just 15 points + rebounds in Game 1 of the series against the 76ers, but the sharpshooter should be more involved in Game 2 -- particularly on offense. Pritchard has been a steady source of both points and rebounds all season long for Boston, as he's surpassed this mark in eight of his last 10 appearances. In fact, the 15 P+R output from Game 1 was his lowest in this category over that 10-game sample. The scoring figures alone might be enough to push Pritchard past this line, as he has scored at least 16 points in seven of those 10 contests.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Amen Thompson over 22.5 points + assists -- Underdog, 2 PM CT

Thompson figures to be in line for another game with massive usage rates, as Kevin Durant (knee) will be a game-time call for Tuesday. Even if he suits up, he's not expected to be 100 percent healthy. Thus, Thompson should be the one in charge of handling the playmaking duties for Houston in their attempt to even up the series. Thompson posted 17 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 loss in Game 1. If he handles a similar usage rate, Thompson could be in line for another big game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Donovan Clingan over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 2 PM CT

It's safe to say Game 1 of the series didn't go the way Clingan would've liked. The second-year center totaled four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to San Antonio in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. What's even more concerning is that he looked completely overwhelmed while dealing with the skill set of Victor Wembanyama. Clingan has been able to perform against elite big men in the past, though. Through seven contests in April, Clingan is averaging 10.0 points, 10.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 threes over 26.1 minutes. He should deliver a better stat line in this Game 2.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.