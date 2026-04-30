NBA Pick'Em players on PrizePicks, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, April 30)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: CJ McCollum over 1.5 three-pointers made -- Sleeper, 3.30 PM CT

The Hawks have their backs against the wall ahead of this pivotal Game 6 at home, and if they want to extend the series to a decisive Game 7 at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, some of their most experienced players will need to be at their best. Jalen Johnson will probably carry the offense, but McCollum's three-point shooting will be a weapon for Atlanta, especially since the Knicks don't have a true defensive stopper in the backcourt. McCollum had six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 loss to New York in Game 5, so he's due for a bounce-back performance. He's gone two straight games without draining a three, but he should be able to do so here in a game where Atlanta needs him to turn things around.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe over 11.5 points -- PrizePicks, 3.30 PM CT

Edgecombe hasn't been at his best during the current playoff series against the Celtics, and while his 30-point effort in Game 2 turned several heads, it's worth noting that the rookie hasn't scored more than 13 points in any of the other games in the series -- and he's been limited to just 10 points or fewer in the last three contests. The return of Joel Embiid will conspire against his usage rate, but Edgecombe should take advantage of the fact that the Celtics will probably design their defensive scheme to contain Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The ups and downs in playoffs are expected out of a rookie, but Edgecombe proved in the past that he's able to carry the team offensively on some stretches. If he's accurate with his shot, as he's making just 40 percent of his shots from the floor, he could have a good chance of posting his best showing since that 30-point effort in Game 2.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Julius Randle under 23.5 points -- Underdog, 3.30 PM CT

Randle will probably operate as the Timberwolves' go-to scoring option in the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee), but the veteran forward has had problems adjusting to that role at times this season. Randle supplied 27 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 125-113 loss to Denver in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, but expect the Nuggets to focus their defensive scheme on trying to slow Randle down. Considering that Randle hasn't even reached the 20-point threshold in three of his five games in the series, including the two in Minnesota so far, don't be surprised if this line hits the under.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.