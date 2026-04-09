NBA Pick'Em players on PrizePicks, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, April 9)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns over 32.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 1:30 PM CT

Even though Jalen Brunson remains the Knicks' go-to option on offense, few teams in the NBA have the luxury of featuring a player of the caliber of Towns as the No. 2. Even though the big man has publicly voiced his frustrations about his fit on Mike Brown's coaching scheme, it's impossible to deny the fact that Towns does play at a high level offensively and thrives when it comes to filling out the stat sheet. He should have a favorable matchup when the Knicks take on the Celtics on Thursday since he'd probably be matched up with Neemias Queta, a player Towns should dominate offensively. The recent performances also support the idea of Towns having a strong game. He has cleared the line of over 32.5 points + rebounds + assists in his last four appearances, and in eight of the last nine as well. Over that prolific nine-game stretch, Towns is averaging 20.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 29.1 minutes per contest.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Gui Santos over 17.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 1:30 PM CT

The return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' lineup has resulted in the decrease of usage rate for several players, Santos included, but the Brazilian forward should remain a reliable offensive weapon for a Golden State team that's simply trying to find its best form before the start of the Play-In Tournament. Santos is questionable to play Thursday due to a pelvis injury, but if he suits up, he should have good chances of hitting this line of at least 18 points and rebounds. He's averaging 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of March, and he's also hit this line of at least 18 P+R in six games in a row, as well as in 20 of his last 22 appearances. If Santos suits up and starts, he should have a big chance of hitting this line.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Herro over 24.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 1:30 PM CT

Herro didn't have his best performance the last time out, as he closed Tuesday's 121-95 loss against the Raptors with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes. However, the star guard should be within reach of hitting this proposed line of at least 25 points + assists due to how involved he's on offense, often working as the initiator of the offense instead of having Bam Adebayo or Norman Powell filling out that role. Plus, this line isn't different from the numbers Herro has posted in the past, as he had recorded at least 25 P+A in three games in a row before Tuesday's game, and he's achieved it in six of his last 10 appearances as well. With averages of 21.2 points and 4.5 assists per game since he returned to the starting lineup permanently Feb. 28, Herro will try to provide the Heat a much-needed lift on offense with his shooting and playmaking.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.