NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, Pick6 and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, March 24)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson over 22.5 points + assists -- Underdog, 12:30 PM CT

Williamson is coming off a 25-point performance in the loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday, and while the matchup against the Knicks isn't ideal on paper, Williamson should find a way to get things done as long as he's able to attack the rim since he has a physicality advantage against nearly every player the Knicks can deploy to guard him. Williamson has scored at least 20 points in six of his 10 appearances since the beginning of March, and he's also reached the mark of at least 23 points + assists five times during that stretch while staying over the 20 P+A mark eight times. Even if he simply performs at an average clip compared to recent games, Williamson should have a decent shot at hitting this line. He's averaging 20.7 points and 2.4 assists per game since the beginning of March, and 20.7 points with 2.7 assists per contest since the All-Star break.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Green over 2.5 assists -- Sleeper, 12:30 PM CT

Even though Devin Booker often operates as the Suns' primary ball-handler and offense initiator, Green should see enough touches to be considered a relevant playmaker in what figures to be a tough matchup for Phoenix. Green has been putting up good numbers in the passing department of late, and he's dished out four or more assists in three of his last four games. Furthermore, Green is averaging 3.0 assists per game since the All-Star break while logging 30.6 minutes per game in 17 starts. Given that he's surpassed the 2.5-assist mark in eight of his last 11 outings, Green could be in line to surpass this line once again, particularly if the game ends up being a high-scoring matchup.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Desmond Bane over 1.5 three-pointers -- Pick6, 12:30 PM CT

Bane has been struggling with his shot of late and has gone 2-for-11 from deep in his last two outings -- back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Pacers in which Bane failed to reach the 20-point mark as well. However, Bane's firmly entrenched as the Magic's second-best scoring option behind Paolo Banchero, so he should have enough touches and opportunities to bounce back. The Cavaliers aren't known for being strong defensively in their backcourt, with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden being far better on the other end of the floor, so Bane should let it fly regularly from deep. Despite the recent struggles, Bane has drained at least two three-pointers in five of his last eight games, a stretch in which he's making 39.5 percent of his treys at 5.4 attempts per game. The evidence is clear, and Bane is simply going through a cold stretch that should end sooner rather than later.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.