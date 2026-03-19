NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, March 19)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists -- PrizePicks, 1:45 PM CT

Filipowski has proven to be a reliable scorer and rebounder at the NBA level, but the big man has also shown he can be a proper passer in the post, as he's been getting more and more involved in the offensive scheme. The former Duke star has been putting up excellent numbers in recent weeks and is averaging 13.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game since the beginning of March, although that includes the seven-point, three-rebound dud he posted in the loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. With Filipowski likely to play a prominent role here, he should have chances to reach this proposed 23.5 P+R+A line, a feat he's achieved in five of his last eight outings.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: LeBron James over 25.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 1:45 PM CT

James turned back the clock Wednesday and finished with 30 points (13-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during the 124-116 win over Houston. Granted, James isn't going to be this efficient regularly, and he's also questionable for the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a foot injury, but if he suits up, he should be in line for a strong performance once again. James' ability to play routinely on the perimeter despite being a four should create tons of mismatches against the frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. James' numbers back him up as well. James is averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in seven appearances in March, meaning he should be in line for another productive outing if he simply stays on the same level he's evidenced in recent weeks.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Paolo Banchero over 28.5 points + assists -- Underdog, 1:45 PM CT

Banchero is coming off an impressive performance the last time out, as he finished Tuesday's loss to the Thunder with 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes. Even though Banchero's numbers have been inconsistent of late when looking at his points + assists numbers, it's worth noting that the star forward has reached this line comfortably four times over his last six contests, clearing the 30 P+A mark each time. Considering that Banchero is averaging 25.5 points and 4.7 assists per game since the beginning of March, and that he's dished out five or more assists in four of his last five outings, this looks like a game in which Banchero could hit the over, especially as the defensive matchup is also favorable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.