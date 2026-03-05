NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, March 5)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Luka Doncic under 22.5 field goals attempted -- Underdog, 2 PM CT

It's not uncommon to see Doncic attempt more than 20 field goals per game, as he's done that in five of his last seven outings. However, he has hit this line of over 22.5 FGs in just two of his last nine contests -- and not even once in his last five appearances. That has a direct relation with the fact that both LeBron James and Austin Reaves are healthy, meaning the usage rate of Doncic isn't as high as it was when Reaves missed time with a calf injury, or when James was unavailable earlier in the year. If we also factor in that the Nuggets are likely to put insane pressure on Doncic every time he has the ball, it's not unlikely to see him pass to open guys as soon as he has the chance to do so -- especially if he can connect with both LeBron and/or Reaves as a getaway option. Given the recent trends, this line could hit the under.

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Trae Young over 19.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 2 PM CT

Young will make his long-awaited debut with the Wizards on Thursday, and he couldn't have asked for a better matchup since he'll face the Jazz, who happen to have the worst defensive rating in the NBA this season (120.6). This will be Young's first game since Dec. 27, when he finished with 19 points + assists against the Knicks, but he's managed to clear this line more often than not. Context matters in this situation, and Young isn't expected to have the same role -- or the same minutes -- as he had in Atlanta, but he should still have enough time to gel with his teammates and see how he adjusts to life in Washington. Even if Young is limited to somewhere around 25 minutes, he should have enough chances to leave his mark in a favorable matchup.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Derik Queen over 13.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 2 PM CT

Queen was limited to just four points + rebounds (two points, two boards) in the loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, and his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction since moving to a bench role slightly after the end of the All-Star break. Queen is averaging 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in his five outings off the bench, but this matchup against the Kings could be favorable since Sacramento is another team that seems to be in full tanking mode. Queen has cleared the 13.5 P+R mark in four of his last five appearances off the bench, and at least on paper, he shouldn't have problems bouncing back from his woeful effort against Los Angeles.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.