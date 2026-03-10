NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, March 10)

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Cade Cunningham over 35.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 2:30 PM CT

If you look at Cunningham's recent performances, there might not be a lot of trust in the star floor general hitting this line. He has recorded at least 36 points + assists in only four of his nine appearances since the All-Star break, and he's stayed below the 30 P+A line threshold twice in that stretch. However, this is a matchup as favorable as they come for Cunningham and the Pistons. The MVP candidate is coming off a 26-point, 10-assist performance in the loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, and he's averaging 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game since the All-Star break. The fact that the Nets will be without Egor Demin (foot) means Cunningham will battle with Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf, and he should have a sizable edge against both rookies. Cunningham's recent numbers haven't been eye-popping by any means, but the favorable matchup boosts his chances of hitting this line.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Brandon Williams over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 2:30 PM CT

Williams is coming off a 16-point, one-assist, two-block performance in the loss to the Raptors on Sunday, and even if he's coming off the bench, the former Arizona standout is seeing enough minutes and workload to believe he can be a solid fantasy contributor once again. Williams is averaging 23.4 minutes per game since the All-Star break, and even though he's started just thrice in that nine-game span, he's averaging a solid line of 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. On the surface, and based on what Williams has done of late, he shouldn't have significant issues hitting this line. Even if Williams stayed at 17 P+R+A the last time out, he had surpassed this line in the nine previous contests, so the chances of him hitting this line are quite high.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Rudy Gobert over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 2:30 PM CT

Gobert is not one of the go-to scoring options for the Timberwolves, but the big man should have a favorable matchup against Deandre Ayton and the Lakers. Gobert has hit this line in six of his last nine games, and even though he was limited to just 20 P+R+A in the loss to the Magic on Saturday, March 7, he's surpassed this line in four of his seven appearances since the All-Star break. Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on the season, so on that note, he has a good chance of hitting this line. Expect the big man to set the tone defensively, and if he manages to win the battles against Ayton, Gobert could be in line for a productive outing due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.

