NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, March 12)

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaylen Brown under 26.5 points -- PrizePicks, 1:30 PM CT

Brown was ejected in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, and the star forward has experienced a downgrade in his numbers of late. He has stayed below the 26.5-point threshold since the return of Jayson Tatum, and with the star forward increasing his workload, Brown's numbers should continue to stay below that mark. Eventually, Brown should revert to being the No. 2 option on offense behind Tatum, so he's not expected to maintain the productive pace he was having while Tatum was sidelined. If we also consider he'll be facing a Thunder team that boasts one of the best defenses in the NBA, then Brown could very well stay under the mark of 26.5 points for a fifth consecutive contest.

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 1:30 PM CT

James is questionable for Thursday's game due to hip and foot injuries, but the star forward is trending toward being available after missing the last three games. If he returns, look for James to handle his regular workload and be actively involved on offense in what figures to be a favorable matchup on paper. James has had at least 29 P+R+A in his last four games, including surpassing this 30.5-line twice over that stretch. The nature of the matchup points to a potential spike in James' numbers as well. The Bulls own the 10th-best defensive rating since after the All-Star break, but they lack a versatile player who can slow down an all-around threat like James, especially since they also have to focus on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama over 35.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog, 1:30 PM CT

Wembanyama has been one of the most dominant players in the league since the All-Star break, and he's played a big role in the Spurs winning all but one of their 11 games since the midseason event. With averages of 23.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 3.3 assists per game in 11 appearances since the break, Wembanyama should be a dominant force down low in a matchup against the Nuggets, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set after blowing out the Rockets on Wednesday. The one thing that might slow Wembanyama down is the fact that he's dealing with an ankle injury and is being listed as a 50-50 call for Thursday. But after practicing in Thursday's shootaround, Wembanyama could be available, and if he suits up, he should face a daunting test against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.