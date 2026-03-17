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NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, March 17)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic over 49.5 points + rebounds + assists -- 2:45 PM CT, Underdog

Jokic racked up 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and five steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers, so there's no question that his numbers have been elite. This was his fourth consecutive triple-double, and the star big man is averaging 25.8 points, 15.5 rebounds and 13.0 assists per game in that span. Something that will tip the scales even further toward Jokic's chances of hitting this line is the fact that Joel Embiid (oblique) is out, so Jokic will also have a huge advantage in terms of the matchup. With six triple-doubles and five double-doubles across 13 games since the All-Star break, Jokic is the biggest threat to fill the stat sheet in this slate Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero over 19.5 points -- 2:45 PM CT, PrizePicks

Banchero is coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound performance in the 12-point loss to the Hawks on Monday, but the star forward has been a reliable offensive weapon for the Magic all season long. His numbers after the All-Star break are impressive, averaging 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds on 36.4 minutes per game. Playing against the Thunder forces to exercise some caution, as Oklahoma City are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but Banchero has proven to be able to perform against the league's best. He has cleared the 19.5-point mark in four of his last six outings, and nine times in 14 games since the break. It won't be an easy matchup for Banchero, but he certainly has the potential to leave his mark offensively in this game.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Will Riley over 18.5 points + rebounds -- 2:45 PM CT, Sleeper

Riley is coming off a 21-point, four-rebound performance the last time out in a loss to the Warriors on March 16, but perhaps the most interesting factor regarding Riley is that he's managed to secure a starting role. He has been part of the first unit in the Wizards' last four games and has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in that span. Furthermore, he has cleared the line of over 18.5 points + rebounds in seven of his 13 contests since the All-Star break. With averages of 14.5 points and 4.0 boards per game in that 13-game stretch, and with a sizable uptick in minutes over his last four outings, don't be surprised if Riley surpasses this mark once again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.