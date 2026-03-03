NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, March 3)

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Maxime Raynaud over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 11:30 AM CT

Raynaud has proven to be one of the best value picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Kings snatched him in the second round, and the former Stanford big man responded by playing at a high level regardless of whether he's starting or on the bench. Penciled in as the Kings' starting center for the rest of the 2025-26 season as long as he stays healthy, Raynaud has found ways to produce even when the team isn't at its best. Sunday's 24-point loss to the Lakers was a good example, as Raynaud finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds despite the blowout defeat. The rookie has hit this line of at least 23.5 P+R in six of his last eight games, including the last two. The matchup against the Suns looks favorable on paper for the big man.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Jose Alvarado over 10.5 points + rebounds + assists -- PrizePicks, 11:30 AM CT

Alvarado only needed a game or two to make a lasting impression in a Knicks uniform, and the veteran floor general should be a regular contributor off the bench in Mike Brown's scheme due to his ability to play both backcourt roles. Alvarado has been very consistent as a do-it-all bench player, and his numbers back that up since he's averaging 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 20.0 minutes per game since making his debut for the Knicks against the Celtics on Feb. 8. Furthermore, Alvarado has also hit this line of over 10.5 P+R+A in eight of his nine appearances with the Knicks. The Raptors are a tough matchup due to their defensive prowess, but if Alvarado continues to show his ability to be all over the court as he's done of late, he should have a decent shot at hitting this line.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: James Harden over 24.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog, 11:30 AM CT

Harden has decided against undergoing surgery for a thumb injury, and he powered through it in the 106-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, tallying 22 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes. In normal conditions, Harden shouldn't have much of a problem hitting this line, but this responds to a scenario in which he'll probably cede some of the ball-handling duties to Donovan Mitchell. Still, if available, look for Harden to be one of the go-to players on offense for the Cavs. Harden has scored at least 20 points in three of his four outings since the All-Star break and is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game over that stretch. Harden has also cleared this line of 24.5 P+R in two of his last three appearances.

