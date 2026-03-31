NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Tuesday, March 31)

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Karl-Anthony Towns over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 12 PM CT

Towns racked up 35 points + rebounds + assists in his last game, a 111-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and the star big man continues to put up excellent numbers across the board as the Knicks' No. 2 option on offense. The star center has 12 double-doubles in 14 appearances since the beginning of March and is averaging a robust line of 20.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in that stretch. The matchup against the Rockets is complicated on paper, as he'll have to deal with Alperen Sengun's mobility on both ends of the court, but Towns has posted good-enough numbers to believe he can surpass this line once again. For what it's worth, he's posted over 30.5 P+R+A in all but one of his games this month.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Darius Garland over 26.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 12 PM CT

Garland has established himself as a reliable No. 2 scoring option for the Clippers behind Kawhi Leonard, and the star guard could be in line for another productive matchup in a favorable contest against the Trail Blazers. Garland delivered 15 points and 11 assists in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, and he's posted at least 30 points + assists in four of his last five games, with the lone exception being a 15-point, six-assist effort against Milwaukee on March 23. Since making his Los Angeles debut back on March 2, Garland is averaging a solid line of 21.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while seeing his usage rate climb on a steady basis. If he's able to maintain around those averages, he should clear this 26.5 P+A line with relative ease.

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero over 22.5 points -- Underdog, 12 PM CT

Banchero is a prime candidate for a bounce-back performance after he posted just nine points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 139-87 loss to Toronto. The star forward is capable of doing much more for the Magic offensively, and he has a favorable matchup against a Suns team that's not known for either their defensive prowess or their rim-protection skills. That nine-point dud was a bump on the road for Banchero, but overall, he's averaging 25.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers over his last eight games. This 22.5-point line looks attainable for him as long as he manages to bounce back from his ugly showing Sunday, as Banchero is also averaging 25.3 points per contest since the All-Star break.