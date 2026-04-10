NBA Play-In Tournament: How Do Teams Fare After Advancing?

NBA Play-In history: see how often teams reach Round 2, conference finals or the NBA Finals, plus odds, trends and 2026 playoff outlook.

The NBA regular season ends Sunday and the Play-In Tournament is slated to tip off Tuesday night. In the play-in NBA betting event, eight teams seeded seventh through 10th in each conference hope to start a prolonged postseason push.

So RotoWire.com wanted to see how NBA teams fare after they survive the play-in phase to make the NBA playoffs. Check out the history in our interactive graphic below:

Data Viz NBA Play-In Tournament: Playoff Results Five years of NBA Play-In Tournament history under the current format (2021–2025). The seventh-best regular-season team plays the eighth-best for the No. 7 seed, while ninth and tenth play with the loser eliminated. The loser of the 7/8 game faces the winner of the 9/10 game for the No. 8 and final seed in each conference. 5% Win 3 Series 5% Win 2 Series 5% Win 1 Series 85% Win 0 Series Teams losing in NBA Finals 1 of 20 ▶ 2023 East No. 8 Miami Heat (seventh in regular season) Defeated Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in first round Defeated New York Knicks 4-2 in second round Defeated Boston Celtics 4-3 in East final Lost to Denver Nuggets 4-1 in NBA Finals Teams losing in conference final 1 of 20 ▶ 2023 West No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (seventh in regular season) Defeated Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in first round Defeated Golden State Warriors 4-2 in second round Lost to Denver Nuggets 4-0 in West final Teams losing in second round 1 of 20 ▶ 2025 West No. 7 Golden State Warriors (seventh in regular season) Defeated Houston Rockets 4-3 in first round Lost to Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in second round Teams losing in first round 17 of 20 ▶ 2025 East No. 7 Orlando Magic (seventh in regular season) Lost to Boston Celtics 4-1 in first round East No. 8 Miami Heat (10th in regular season) Lost to Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in first round West No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies (eighth in regular season) Lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 4-0 in first round 2024 East No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers (seventh in regular season) Lost to New York Knicks 4-2 in first round West No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (eighth in regular season) Lost to Denver Nuggets 4-1 in first round East No. 8 Miami Heat (eighth in regular season) Lost to Boston Celtics 4-1 in first round West No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (seventh in regular season) Lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 4-0 in first round 2023 East No. 7 Atlanta Hawks (eighth in regular season) Lost to Boston Celtics 4-2 in first round West No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (eighth in regular season) Lost to Denver Nuggets 4-1 in first round 2022 East No. 7 Brooklyn Nets (seventh in regular season) Lost to Boston Celtics 4-0 in first round West No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves (seventh in regular season) Lost to Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in first round East No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (ninth in regular season) Lost to Miami Heat 4-1 in first round West No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (ninth in regular season) Lost to Phoenix Suns 4-2 in first round 2021 East No. 7 Boston Celtics (seventh in regular season) Lost to Brooklyn Nets 4-1 in first round West No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (seventh in regular season) Lost to Phoenix Suns 4-2 in first round East No. 8 Washington Wizards (eighth in regular season) Lost to Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in first round West No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies (ninth in regular season) Lost to Utah Jazz 4-1 in first round

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The NBA does not consider it a playoff appearance unless a team is in the 16-team field for the best-of-seven first round. The play-in games, under their current format, have been around since 2021, leading to a few long-term postseason success stories during that stretch.

How Do NBA Play-In Teams Fare in Postseason?

The odds of making it out of the first round of the postseason after starting in the NBA's Play-In Tournament are slim – only 15% of play-in teams won their first-round series. That would translate to odds of about +565 at leading sportsbook apps.

But that's not to say that being in the event is a kiss of death for postseason success.

Three Play-In Teams That Went Further

Three of the 20 Play-In teams since 2022 have advanced out of the first round. That includes last year's Golden State Warriors, who knocked off the Houston Rockets in seven games before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five during the Western Conference semifinals.

The 2023 Play-In Tournament crew had two examples of teams that found their best form at the right time. The West's No. 7 seed, the Los Angeles Lakers, knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies and the Warriors before falling to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference final.

The East had a Play-in team make an even better surge that year. In the East, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat ousted the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in their run all the way to the NBA Finals. There, they fell to the Denver Nuggets in a five-game series. Entering Round 1, BetMGM Sportsbook had the Heat at +6000 odds to win the East.

Of the 17 teams that lost in the first round after advancing through the Play-In Tournament since 2021, none extended their lone postseason series to seven games. Five of those teams lost in six games, eight in five games and three were swept in four.

Eastern Conference Play-In Picture

Heading into Friday, we know which 10 teams will either be in the full field or Play-In Tournament in each conference, though the East's order is still in flux as the regular season wraps up.

The Atlanta Hawks (45-35 after Thursday) hold the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the East – one game ahead of the Orlando Magic (44-36) and two ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets (both 43-37) – with two games to play. At bet365 Sportsbook, the Magic (-270 odds) and the Sixers (-240) are favored to survive the play-in and reach the 16-team playoffs.

Should the East stay in its current pecking order, Orlando would be the No. 7 seed, facing eighth seed Philadelphia in a Play-In, with the winner advancing to face the Boston Celtics. The ninth-seeded Hornets would square off against No. 10 Miami (41-39). The Hornets have gone 21 years without winning a playoff series, tied with the Sacramento Kings for the longest active streak.

The winner of the Charlotte-Miami clash would then play the loser of the Orlando-Philly showdown to determine the East's eighth and final playoff seed. That team would face a first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, with an eye toward becoming the first eight seed to knock off a top team since the Heat in 2023.

Western Conference Play-In Picture

Out West, the four Play-In Tournament teams are settled, though the seeding could still change in the final two games. For now, the Phoenix Suns (44-36) are slated to play the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7/8 clash on Tuesday night. The Portland Trail Blazers and Warriors would duke it out in the 9/10 showdown. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Suns (-650 odds) and Clippers (-145) are favored to emerge out of the play-in round.

Phoenix is locked into the seventh spot and the Warriors (37-43) will be 10th, but the Clippers (41-39) and Trail Blazers (40-40) could flip flop this weekend.

Whichever team wins the 7/8 showdown gets the right to try stopping Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round. The No. 8 seed plays the defending champion and league-best Oklahoma City Thunder (64-16), who have clinched homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

NBA Playoff Odds for Play-In Candidates

When it comes to Play-In Tournament team futures, DraftKings Sportsbook has +105 odds (or a 48.8% implied probability) that any team reaches the second round as a prop bet. The site has +450 odds on a Play-In team reaching the Conference Finals, +1100 odds of making the NBA Finals and +5000 odds of winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2026.

Based on recent history, it seems wise to wager that none of the No. 7 or No. 8 teams will advance to the second round. That 15% success rate in the first round over the past five years speaks to the long odds that lower seeded teams face in the NBA's best-of-seven gauntlet.