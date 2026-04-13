NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs

Best active NBA players without a championship in the 2026 playoffs, ranked by Hall of Fame odds, title chances and ring storylines.
Updated on April 13, 2026 2:30PM EST
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Updated on April 13, 2026 2:30PM EST

Every NBA playoffs, the same question resurfaces: which great players are still chasing their first ring? With the 2026 NBA playoffs tipping off April 18, the field is loaded with Hall of Fame-caliber talent that has never hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Using Basketball-Reference's Hall of Fame Probability as our benchmark -- the most objective measure of career excellence available -- we ranked the 25 best active NBA players without a championship who are still alive in the 2026 postseason.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

NBA Data
Best to Never Win a Ring (Yet)
Active players in the 2026 NBA playoffs who have never won a championship — ranked by Hall of Fame Probability. These are the only players with a shot at ending their drought this postseason.
100%
HoF Prob — #1
25
Players Listed
0
Rings Among Them
13
Teams Represented
#PlayerPosHoF Prob
1
James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
G
100%
2
Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
F
97.9%
3
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
C
74.8%
4
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
G
68.3%
5
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
C
66.2%
6
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
G
58.8%
7
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
C
31.8%
8
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
G
17.3%
9
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
G
6.5%
10
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
G
6.3%
11
Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
C
1.7%
12
Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
C
1.1%
13
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
F
0.89%
14
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
C
0.81%
15
Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
G
0.69%
16
Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
G
0.67%
17
De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
G
0.47%
18
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
C
0.34%
19
Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
C
0.12%
20
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
F
0.11%
21
Josh Hart
New York Knicks
F
0.08%
22
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
F
0.06%
22
CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks
G
0.06%
24
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
F
0.05%
25
Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
C
0.04%
Methodology
Hall of Fame Probability — Basketball-Reference's statistical model estimating the likelihood a player will eventually be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The model is based on career statistics, awards, and historical comparisons to players already enshrined. A score of 1.0000 (100%) indicates near-certainty; scores below 1% reflect players with a small but non-zero chance based on their career arc to date.

Eligibility: All 25 players were specified by RotoWire editorial staff. Players must hold an active contract with a team in the 2026 NBA playoff field (including play-in teams) and must have zero NBA Championship rings. Ring-holders excluded include LeBron James (4 rings), Kevin Durant (2), Stephen Curry (4), Nikola Jokić (1), Kawhi Leonard (2), Jamal Murray (1), Aaron Gordon (1), Derrick White (1), Al Horford (1), Kyle Lowry (1), Kevin Love (1), Anthony Davis (1), Jrue Holiday (1), Jayson Tatum (1), Draymond Green (4), and Jaylen Brown (1).

Source: Basketball-Reference Active Hall of Fame Probability leaders — April 13, 2026.

Source: Basketball-Reference HoF Probability — April 13, 2026 — Playoff teams only • 0 championship rings RotoWire

James Harden Is the Greatest Active Player Without an NBA Title

At 100% Hall of Fame probability, James Harden tops this list by a significant margin. Now in Cleveland, the former MVP has made the postseason 13 times and reached the 2012 NBA Finals with OKC -- yet a ring remains elusive. The Cavaliers enter at +1600 to win the title, making this one of Harden's most realistic shots in years.

George, Doncic and Embiid Round Out Elite Tier

Paul George (97.9% HoF probability) and the Philadelphia 76ers (+17,000) enter as heavy longshots through the play-in, but George's proximity to a ring -- he came within a blown Clippers series of reaching the Finals -- makes him one of the most compelling "will he ever win one?" storylines in basketball.

Luka Doncic (68.3%) reached the 2024 NBA Finals with Dallas before losing to Boston. Now with the Lakers (+25,000), the 27-year-old still has time on his side -- but every postseason exit raises the stakes on one of the most gifted scorers the game has ever seen.

Joel Embiid (66.2%) has been perhaps the most tortured superstar of the modern era. Injuries, early exits, and bad luck have defined his playoff career. Philly enters at +17000 -- a massive longshot -- but Embiid has repeatedly shown he can dominate when healthy.

The Longest Shots With the Most to Prove

Some of the most intriguing names sit at the bottom of this list not because of talent, but because of circumstance. Devin Booker (17.3%) reached the 2021 NBA Finals with Phoenix before the Suns collapsed -- now he's on a rebuilding team at +60000. Rudy Gobert won four Defensive Player of the Year awards and reached the 2024 Western Conference Finals with Minnesota (+9000), which remains his best window.

Meanwhile, Deni Avdija sits at +200000 with Portland -- making him statistically the least likely player on this list to end the drought in 2026.

Also of interest: NBA Play-In history -- how often teams reach Round 2, conference finals or the NBA Finals.

Why This Matters for NBA Betting

Beyond the narrative, championship odds matter. De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs enter at a surprising +500 -- the second-best odds on this list -- meaning Fox has a genuine shot at becoming the first player on this list to win a ring in 2026. Donovan Mitchell (+1600 with Cleveland) is another name to watch, representing one of the most bet storylines of the postseason.

The 2026 playoffs will answer a lot of questions across NBA betting. But for this group of 25, the biggest one remains the same as it always has: is this the year?

Data sourced from Basketball-Reference (Hall of Fame Probability) and DraftKings Sportsbook (championship odds), as of April 13, 2026.

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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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