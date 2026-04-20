NBA Championship AI Projections: What Team Will be the 2026 Champions?

2026 NBA playoff AI projections: See championship odds, NBA Finals picks and team advancement percentages from 100 simulated playoff runs.
April 20, 2026
NBA Championship AI Projections: What Team Will be the 2026 Champions?
April 20, 2026

The NBA playoffs have begun, starting a two-month path toward one team lifting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

So we turned to AI to simulate the NBA postseason 100 times, producing odds for each of the 16 playoff teams. These won't necessarily correlate with odds at top sports betting sites. But these NBA championship AI projections provide some insight into which teams might be most likely to win the NBA Finals and which teams advance most often to each stage in the playoffs.

AI Projections
2026 NBA Playoffs AI Simulation
Who wins it all? A 100-run Monte Carlo simulation of the 2026 NBA Playoffs — modeled using Game 1 results, seed differentials & team strength ratings.
Thunder
Title Favorite (20%)
100%
Thunder Advance Rd 1
4
Teams with 10%+ Title Odds
OKC vs DET
Most Likely Finals (12x)
Each team's championship probability across 100 simulations. The Thunder lead all teams at 20%, but four teams are within 10 points of the top spot — reflecting genuine title-race parity.
1
(1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
WEST
20%
2
(2)
Boston Celtics
EAST
16%
3
(4)
Los Angeles Lakers
WEST
13%
4
(3)
Denver Nuggets
WEST
12%
5
(3)
New York Knicks
EAST
11%
6
(1)
Detroit Pistons
EAST
8%
7
(4)
Cleveland Cavaliers
EAST
6%
8
(2)
San Antonio Spurs
WEST
5%
9
(8)
Orlando Magic
EAST
4%
10
(5)
Houston Rockets
WEST
3%
11
(6)
Minnesota Timberwolves
WEST
1%
12
(5)
Toronto Raptors
EAST
1%
13
(6)
Atlanta Hawks
EAST
0%
14
(7)
Portland Trail Blazers
WEST
0%
15
(7)
Philadelphia 76ers
EAST
0%
16
(8)
Phoenix Suns
WEST
0%
50%+ probability
20–49% probability
Under 20%
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
First-round win probabilities reflect each team's chance of winning their series outright, adjusted for Game 1 results. The Magic's Game 1 upset of Detroit cut the Pistons' series odds to just 69%, making the 1-vs-8 matchup the East's tightest.
Eastern Conference
1
Detroit PistonsFavored
69%
8
Orlando Magic
31%
2
Boston CelticsFavored
99%
7
Philadelphia 76ers
1%
3
New York KnicksFavored
91%
6
Atlanta Hawks
9%
4
Cleveland CavaliersFavored
74%
5
Toronto Raptors
26%
Western Conference
1
Oklahoma City ThunderFavored
100%
8
Phoenix Suns
0%
2
San Antonio SpursFavored
92%
7
Portland Trail Blazers
8%
3
Denver NuggetsFavored
92%
6
Minnesota Timberwolves
8%
4
Los Angeles LakersFavored
70%
5
Houston Rockets
30%
Probability each team advances to the Conference Semifinals. OKC reached the semis in all 100 simulations — the only team with a perfect advancement rate. Boston (99%) wasn't far behind after dispatching Philadelphia.
1
(1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
WEST
100%
2
(2)
Boston Celtics
EAST
99%
3
(3)
Denver Nuggets
WEST
92%
4
(2)
San Antonio Spurs
WEST
92%
5
(3)
New York Knicks
EAST
91%
6
(4)
Cleveland Cavaliers
EAST
74%
7
(4)
Los Angeles Lakers
WEST
70%
8
(1)
Detroit Pistons
EAST
69%
9
(8)
Orlando Magic
EAST
31%
10
(5)
Houston Rockets
WEST
30%
11
(5)
Toronto Raptors
EAST
26%
12
(6)
Atlanta Hawks
EAST
9%
13
(6)
Minnesota Timberwolves
WEST
8%
14
(7)
Portland Trail Blazers
WEST
8%
15
(7)
Philadelphia 76ers
EAST
1%
16
(8)
Phoenix Suns
WEST
0%
50%+ probability
20–49% probability
Under 20%
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
Probability each team reaches the Conference Finals. The Thunder (61%) and Celtics (58%) remain atop the field, but Denver (54%) emerges as a legitimate Western threat despite the Lakers' higher ceiling on paper.
1
(1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
WEST
61%
2
(2)
Boston Celtics
EAST
58%
3
(3)
Denver Nuggets
WEST
54%
4
(1)
Detroit Pistons
EAST
41%
5
(2)
San Antonio Spurs
WEST
38%
6
(3)
New York Knicks
EAST
37%
7
(4)
Los Angeles Lakers
WEST
31%
8
(4)
Cleveland Cavaliers
EAST
31%
9
(8)
Orlando Magic
EAST
15%
10
(5)
Toronto Raptors
EAST
13%
11
(5)
Houston Rockets
WEST
8%
12
(6)
Atlanta Hawks
EAST
5%
13
(6)
Minnesota Timberwolves
WEST
4%
14
(7)
Portland Trail Blazers
WEST
4%
15
(7)
Philadelphia 76ers
EAST
0%
16
(8)
Phoenix Suns
WEST
0%
50%+ probability
20–49% probability
Under 20%
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
Probability each team makes the NBA Finals. OKC appears in 35% of simulated Finals — nearly one in three — while the East is more fragmented, with four teams above 12%.
1
(1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
WEST
35%
2
(2)
Boston Celtics
EAST
28%
3
(3)
Denver Nuggets
WEST
26%
4
(3)
New York Knicks
EAST
23%
5
(1)
Detroit Pistons
EAST
22%
6
(4)
Los Angeles Lakers
WEST
20%
7
(2)
San Antonio Spurs
WEST
14%
8
(4)
Cleveland Cavaliers
EAST
12%
9
(8)
Orlando Magic
EAST
7%
10
(5)
Toronto Raptors
EAST
7%
11
(5)
Houston Rockets
WEST
3%
12
(6)
Minnesota Timberwolves
WEST
2%
13
(6)
Atlanta Hawks
EAST
1%
14
(7)
Portland Trail Blazers
WEST
0%
15
(7)
Philadelphia 76ers
EAST
0%
16
(8)
Phoenix Suns
WEST
0%
50%+ probability
20–49% probability
Under 20%
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
The 10 most frequent NBA Finals matchups across 100 simulations. A Pistons-Thunder Finals topped the list (12x), with OKC appearing as the West representative in 4 of the top 6 pairings.
1
Detroit PistonsvsOklahoma City Thunder
12x
2
New York KnicksvsOklahoma City Thunder
9x
3
Boston CelticsvsOklahoma City Thunder
9x
4
Boston CelticsvsLos Angeles Lakers
8x
5
New York KnicksvsDenver Nuggets
7x
6
Cleveland CavaliersvsOklahoma City Thunder
6x
7
Detroit PistonsvsSan Antonio Spurs
5x
8
Detroit PistonsvsDenver Nuggets
5x
9
New York KnicksvsLos Angeles Lakers
5x
10
Boston CelticsvsDenver Nuggets
5x
Simulation: 100 runs — Monte Carlo — Sources: NBA.com, CBSSports, ESPN, NBCSports, Wikipedia — April 20, 2026

How We Arrived At These Projections

The interactive NBA championship AI projections graphic above is based on a 100-run simulation of the 2026 bracket. Each simulation runs a complete best-of-7 series for every round using per-game win probabilities derived from three inputs:

  • 1.  Seed differential: Higher seeds start with a baseline advantage based on historical playoff data.
  • 2.  Game 1 result: First-round probabilities are adjusted to reflect actual outcomes (e.g., the Magic's Game 1 upset win over the Pistons reduced Detroit's series win probability).
  • 3.  Team strength ratings (scale 1–100): These are derived from 2025–26 regular-season performance, roster quality and playoff track record. We used this metric to calculate win probabilities for all rounds beyond the first. Win probability formula for rounds 2–4:  P(A wins game) = Strength(A) / (Strength(A) + Strength(B))

Each series was simulated game-by-game until one team reached four wins. Results were aggregated across all 100 runs to produce advancement percentages at each round. Data is as of April 20, 2026.

First Round NBA Playoff Odds for Higher Seeds and Upset Chances

Our projections are designed to be a different way to look at NBA betting possibilities. It should come as no surprise that, in our computer modeling, the higher seed wins every first-round series. Seven of the eight higher seeds won Game 1 over the weekend (more on the exception later).

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending champions who had the best regular-season record at 64-18, opened their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series on Sunday with a 119-84 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns. That 35-point win was the most lopsided result of the eight Game 1 clashes.

The lone outlier over the weekend was the Orlando Magic. The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference upset the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, 112-101, on Sunday. For more on that angle, see our story Magical Opener: Can Orlando Repeat Game 1 Upset Over Pistons?

NBA Playoffs Game 2 Odds

How realistic is it that all the favorites will win their first-round NBA playoff series?

Over the past five seasons, nine lower-seeded teams have won their first-round playoff series, including four in 2023. That's an average of nearly two instances per season. And the only time since 2021 that all eight higher-seeded teams advanced to the second round was in 2022.

So, do our simulations project too much chalk? Or is the gap between the best teams and the ones in the middle of the pack that much greater in 2026?

The Game 2 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, as of the afternoon on April 20, suggest the latter. The eight higher seeds are favored by an average of 8.9 points a game. The only lower seed favored in Game 2 is the Houston Rockets, who are giving 4.5 points to the Los Angeles Lakers even though L.A. won Game 1, 107-98. No surprise, the largest spread on the board is between the Thunder and the Suns, where OKC is laying 17.5 points for Game 2.

NBA Finals Odds and Title Projection Outlook

Oklahoma City is the lone team projected to advance out of the first round 100% of the time after 100 simulations. The Thunder were so impressive in the regular season and in Game 1 that bet365 Sportsbook considers the team even money to win the NBA title. The operator has posted a prop on who will win the title, with the Thunder at -110 odds and the field (all other teams combined) also at -110.

Our computer-driven model isn't quite that confident, but OKC is still the most frequent champion, taking the title 20 times. However, the title race is much closer in our projections than sportsbook apps operators would suggest with their NBA futures odds.

The East team projected to win the NBA championship most often isn't the top-seeded Pistons, but rather the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, at16%. The Lakers, Nuggets and Knicks all captured the crown more than 10% of the time.

Boston is a near certainty to oust the rival Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, according to the calculations, with Philly winning the series just once in 100 tries.

The Celtics are the East champions most frequently (28%) but there is an interesting twist. The projections have the top No. 1 seeds meeting in the NBA Finals as the most frequent season-ending matchup, happening 12 times.

Check out our NBA odds and betting lines at RotoWire.com throughout the postseason to see the latest line movements and to compare operators at a glance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
Jim Tomlin has more than 30 years of experience at such publications as the Tampa Bay Times, FanRag, Saturday Down South and Saturday Tradition. He now lends his expertise in sports, betting and the intersection of those two industries to Rotowire.com, among other sites.
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NBA Championship AI Projections: What Team Will be the 2026 Champions?
NBA Championship AI Projections: What Team Will be the 2026 Champions?
2026 NBA playoff AI projections: See championship odds, NBA Finals picks and team advancement percentages from 100 simulated playoff runs.
Today