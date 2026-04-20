NBA Championship AI Projections: What Team Will be the 2026 Champions?

The NBA playoffs have begun, starting a two-month path toward one team lifting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

So we turned to AI to simulate the NBA postseason 100 times, producing odds for each of the 16 playoff teams. These won't necessarily correlate with odds at top sports betting sites. But these NBA championship AI projections provide some insight into which teams might be most likely to win the NBA Finals and which teams advance most often to each stage in the playoffs.

AI Projections 2026 NBA Playoffs AI Simulation Who wins it all? A 100-run Monte Carlo simulation of the 2026 NBA Playoffs — modeled using Game 1 results, seed differentials & team strength ratings. Thunder Title Favorite (20%) 100% Thunder Advance Rd 1 4 Teams with 10%+ Title Odds OKC vs DET Most Likely Finals (12x) Title Odds First Round Semis Conf. Finals Finals Top Matchups Each team's championship probability across 100 simulations. The Thunder lead all teams at 20%, but four teams are within 10 points of the top spot — reflecting genuine title-race parity. 1 (1) Oklahoma City Thunder WEST 20% 2 (2) Boston Celtics EAST 16% 3 (4) Los Angeles Lakers WEST 13% 4 (3) Denver Nuggets WEST 12% 5 (3) New York Knicks EAST 11% 6 (1) Detroit Pistons EAST 8% 7 (4) Cleveland Cavaliers EAST 6% 8 (2) San Antonio Spurs WEST 5% 9 (8) Orlando Magic EAST 4% 10 (5) Houston Rockets WEST 3% 11 (6) Minnesota Timberwolves WEST 1% 12 (5) Toronto Raptors EAST 1% 13 (6) Atlanta Hawks EAST 0% 14 (7) Portland Trail Blazers WEST 0% 15 (7) Philadelphia 76ers EAST 0% 16 (8) Phoenix Suns WEST 0% 50%+ probability 20–49% probability Under 20% Eastern Conference Western Conference First-round win probabilities reflect each team's chance of winning their series outright, adjusted for Game 1 results. The Magic's Game 1 upset of Detroit cut the Pistons' series odds to just 69%, making the 1-vs-8 matchup the East's tightest. Eastern Conference 1 Detroit Pistons Favored 69% 8 Orlando Magic 31% 2 Boston Celtics Favored 99% 7 Philadelphia 76ers 1% 3 New York Knicks Favored 91% 6 Atlanta Hawks 9% 4 Cleveland Cavaliers Favored 74% 5 Toronto Raptors 26% Western Conference 1 Oklahoma City Thunder Favored 100% 8 Phoenix Suns 0% 2 San Antonio Spurs Favored 92% 7 Portland Trail Blazers 8% 3 Denver Nuggets Favored 92% 6 Minnesota Timberwolves 8% 4 Los Angeles Lakers Favored 70% 5 Houston Rockets 30% Probability each team advances to the Conference Semifinals. OKC reached the semis in all 100 simulations — the only team with a perfect advancement rate. Boston (99%) wasn't far behind after dispatching Philadelphia. 1 (1) Oklahoma City Thunder WEST 100% 2 (2) Boston Celtics EAST 99% 3 (3) Denver Nuggets WEST 92% 4 (2) San Antonio Spurs WEST 92% 5 (3) New York Knicks EAST 91% 6 (4) Cleveland Cavaliers EAST 74% 7 (4) Los Angeles Lakers WEST 70% 8 (1) Detroit Pistons EAST 69% 9 (8) Orlando Magic EAST 31% 10 (5) Houston Rockets WEST 30% 11 (5) Toronto Raptors EAST 26% 12 (6) Atlanta Hawks EAST 9% 13 (6) Minnesota Timberwolves WEST 8% 14 (7) Portland Trail Blazers WEST 8% 15 (7) Philadelphia 76ers EAST 1% 16 (8) Phoenix Suns WEST 0% 50%+ probability 20–49% probability Under 20% Eastern Conference Western Conference Probability each team reaches the Conference Finals. The Thunder (61%) and Celtics (58%) remain atop the field, but Denver (54%) emerges as a legitimate Western threat despite the Lakers' higher ceiling on paper. 1 (1) Oklahoma City Thunder WEST 61% 2 (2) Boston Celtics EAST 58% 3 (3) Denver Nuggets WEST 54% 4 (1) Detroit Pistons EAST 41% 5 (2) San Antonio Spurs WEST 38% 6 (3) New York Knicks EAST 37% 7 (4) Los Angeles Lakers WEST 31% 8 (4) Cleveland Cavaliers EAST 31% 9 (8) Orlando Magic EAST 15% 10 (5) Toronto Raptors EAST 13% 11 (5) Houston Rockets WEST 8% 12 (6) Atlanta Hawks EAST 5% 13 (6) Minnesota Timberwolves WEST 4% 14 (7) Portland Trail Blazers WEST 4% 15 (7) Philadelphia 76ers EAST 0% 16 (8) Phoenix Suns WEST 0% 50%+ probability 20–49% probability Under 20% Eastern Conference Western Conference Probability each team makes the NBA Finals. OKC appears in 35% of simulated Finals — nearly one in three — while the East is more fragmented, with four teams above 12%. 1 (1) Oklahoma City Thunder WEST 35% 2 (2) Boston Celtics EAST 28% 3 (3) Denver Nuggets WEST 26% 4 (3) New York Knicks EAST 23% 5 (1) Detroit Pistons EAST 22% 6 (4) Los Angeles Lakers WEST 20% 7 (2) San Antonio Spurs WEST 14% 8 (4) Cleveland Cavaliers EAST 12% 9 (8) Orlando Magic EAST 7% 10 (5) Toronto Raptors EAST 7% 11 (5) Houston Rockets WEST 3% 12 (6) Minnesota Timberwolves WEST 2% 13 (6) Atlanta Hawks EAST 1% 14 (7) Portland Trail Blazers WEST 0% 15 (7) Philadelphia 76ers EAST 0% 16 (8) Phoenix Suns WEST 0% 50%+ probability 20–49% probability Under 20% Eastern Conference Western Conference The 10 most frequent NBA Finals matchups across 100 simulations. A Pistons-Thunder Finals topped the list (12x), with OKC appearing as the West representative in 4 of the top 6 pairings. 1 Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder 12x 2 New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder 9x 3 Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder 9x 4 Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers 8x 5 New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets 7x 6 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder 6x 7 Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs 5x 8 Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets 5x 9 New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers 5x 10 Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets 5x

How We Arrived At These Projections

The interactive NBA championship AI projections graphic above is based on a 100-run simulation of the 2026 bracket. Each simulation runs a complete best-of-7 series for every round using per-game win probabilities derived from three inputs:

1. Seed differential: Higher seeds start with a baseline advantage based on historical playoff data.

2. Game 1 result: First-round probabilities are adjusted to reflect actual outcomes (e.g., the Magic's Game 1 upset win over the Pistons reduced Detroit's series win probability).

3. Team strength ratings (scale 1–100): These are derived from 2025–26 regular-season performance, roster quality and playoff track record. We used this metric to calculate win probabilities for all rounds beyond the first. Win probability formula for rounds 2–4: P(A wins game) = Strength(A) / (Strength(A) + Strength(B))

Each series was simulated game-by-game until one team reached four wins. Results were aggregated across all 100 runs to produce advancement percentages at each round. Data is as of April 20, 2026.

First Round NBA Playoff Odds for Higher Seeds and Upset Chances

Our projections are designed to be a different way to look at NBA betting possibilities. It should come as no surprise that, in our computer modeling, the higher seed wins every first-round series. Seven of the eight higher seeds won Game 1 over the weekend (more on the exception later).

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending champions who had the best regular-season record at 64-18, opened their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series on Sunday with a 119-84 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns. That 35-point win was the most lopsided result of the eight Game 1 clashes.

The lone outlier over the weekend was the Orlando Magic. The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference upset the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, 112-101, on Sunday. For more on that angle, see our story Magical Opener: Can Orlando Repeat Game 1 Upset Over Pistons?

NBA Playoffs Game 2 Odds

How realistic is it that all the favorites will win their first-round NBA playoff series?

Over the past five seasons, nine lower-seeded teams have won their first-round playoff series, including four in 2023. That's an average of nearly two instances per season. And the only time since 2021 that all eight higher-seeded teams advanced to the second round was in 2022.

So, do our simulations project too much chalk? Or is the gap between the best teams and the ones in the middle of the pack that much greater in 2026?

The Game 2 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, as of the afternoon on April 20, suggest the latter. The eight higher seeds are favored by an average of 8.9 points a game. The only lower seed favored in Game 2 is the Houston Rockets, who are giving 4.5 points to the Los Angeles Lakers even though L.A. won Game 1, 107-98. No surprise, the largest spread on the board is between the Thunder and the Suns, where OKC is laying 17.5 points for Game 2.

NBA Finals Odds and Title Projection Outlook

Oklahoma City is the lone team projected to advance out of the first round 100% of the time after 100 simulations. The Thunder were so impressive in the regular season and in Game 1 that bet365 Sportsbook considers the team even money to win the NBA title. The operator has posted a prop on who will win the title, with the Thunder at -110 odds and the field (all other teams combined) also at -110.

Our computer-driven model isn't quite that confident, but OKC is still the most frequent champion, taking the title 20 times. However, the title race is much closer in our projections than sportsbook apps operators would suggest with their NBA futures odds.

The East team projected to win the NBA championship most often isn't the top-seeded Pistons, but rather the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, at16%. The Lakers, Nuggets and Knicks all captured the crown more than 10% of the time.

Boston is a near certainty to oust the rival Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, according to the calculations, with Philly winning the series just once in 100 tries.

The Celtics are the East champions most frequently (28%) but there is an interesting twist. The projections have the top No. 1 seeds meeting in the NBA Finals as the most frequent season-ending matchup, happening 12 times.

Check out our NBA odds and betting lines at RotoWire.com throughout the postseason to see the latest line movements and to compare operators at a glance.