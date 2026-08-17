Fantasy Outlook: As a result of losing a few key role players, there will be an opportunity for guys like Jared McCain , Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell to take on more responsibility. All three are likely to deliver strong production in at least a couple of areas. Alex Caruso also becomes even more valuable in his role. Meanwhile, the squad remains a bit thin in the frontcourt, with Chet Holmgren , Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams set to take on major minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to carry

What Changed: The squad maintains the core players who drove their recent success but lost a couple of notable contributors in the offseason, as Luguentz Dort , Aaron Wiggins , and Isaiah Joe were traded away.

Last season: The Thunder followed up their 2024-25 championship season with another impressive run in 2025-26, reaching the Western Conference Finals, where they fell short against the Spurs in seven games.

The Northwest Division might be the toughest gauntlet in basketball. Four of its five teams reached the playoffs last season, and two have hoisted a championship trophy within the past four years. Even the lone outlier, the Jazz, enters the season with real momentum: a healthier Lauri Markkanen , a full season of Keyonte George , and a roster no longer weighed down by long-term injuries. From Oklahoma City's title pedigree to Minnesota's bold offseason swing for LaMelo Ball , this division promises fireworks, and no shortage of fantasy value.

The Northwest Division might be the toughest gauntlet in basketball. Four of its five teams reached the playoffs last season, and two have hoisted a championship trophy within the past four years. Even the lone outlier, the Jazz, enters the season with real momentum: a healthier Lauri Markkanen, a full season of Keyonte George, and a roster no longer weighed down by long-term injuries. From Oklahoma City's title pedigree to Minnesota's bold offseason swing for LaMelo Ball, this division promises fireworks, and no shortage of fantasy value.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last season: The Thunder followed up their 2024-25 championship season with another impressive run in 2025-26, reaching the Western Conference Finals, where they fell short against the Spurs in seven games.

What Changed: The squad maintains the core players who drove their recent success but lost a couple of notable contributors in the offseason, as Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe were traded away.

Fantasy Outlook: As a result of losing a few key role players, there will be an opportunity for guys like Jared McCain, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell to take on more responsibility. All three are likely to deliver strong production in at least a couple of areas. Alex Caruso also becomes even more valuable in his role. Meanwhile, the squad remains a bit thin in the frontcourt, with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams set to take on major minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to carry on as one of the best point guards in the league, while Jalen Williams could re-emerge as one of the more well-rounded small forwards.

Bottom Line: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off back-to-back MVPs and will continue to be the engine that drives the team's success. Jalen Williams' ability to return to top form after an injury-riddled season will be a major factor in how far they can ultimately go.

Denver Nuggets

Last season: The Nuggets hoisted the championship trophy in 2023 and have remained competitive since. However, their playoff run was cut short last season, as they were eliminated by the Timberwolves in the first round.

What Changed: The Nuggets feature largely the same squad from last season and were not very active in the offseason market, aside from the additions of Lonnie Walker and Marvin Bagley.

Fantasy Outlook: Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic remain two of the top performers at their positions. Christian Braun enjoyed a starting role last season but failed to provide much in terms of improved numbers. He could be at risk of losing out to guys like Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther, who both showed flashes last year and will likely continue as key pieces in the rotation. Peyton Watson also shined at times last season, but consistency could be a factor, especially while competing with Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon for minutes at forward. Gordon and Johnson are both candidates for bounce-back seasons after Gordon missed most of last season due to injury and after Johnson struggled in his first year with the squad.

Bottom Line: The Nuggets should not be dismissed as a contender. Their lineup also features a handful of players that can deliver solid numbers even out of bench roles.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Last season: The Timberwolves finished sixth in the West before being eliminated by the Spurs in the second round last season.

What Changed: The Timberwolves made one of the biggest splashes of the summer by signing LaMelo Ball. They also secured Ayo Dosunmu with a four-year extension and signed Josh Green, who can both provide experienced depth at the wing. On the other hand, they lost key frontcourt forces in Julius Randle and Naz Reid, which leaves them with quite a different dynamic heading into the new campaign.

Fantasy Outlook: Jaden McDaniels may benefit most from the roster shakeup, as he has shown great potential over the last couple of seasons and will now be the first offensive option in the frontcourt. Ball and Anthony Edwards will surely lead the charge in terms of scoring and playmaking, both likely to be top-tier producers among all players. Additionally, there will be an opportunity for youngsters Terrence Shannon, Joan Beringer, and Isaiah Evans to carve out consistent roles. Jaylen Clark is entering his third year and needs to make an impression early to avoid getting stuck at the bottom of the depth chart.

Bottom Line: The Timberwolves are legitimate contenders, but dependence on the ability of young stars to lead the way could be a limiting factor.

Portland Trail Blazers

Last season: The Trail Blazers finished seventh in the West last season, which was a relatively impressive result for a squad lacking a major star.

What Changed: The Trail Blazers added some flair by trading for Ja Morant in the offseason. They will also get a major boost with the return of Damian Lillard, who rejoined the team last year but did not play due to injury. Going the other way, the departures of Jerami Grant and Kris Murray leave room for others to step up at the forward positions.

Fantasy Outlook: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, and Shaedon Sharpe all delivered strong seasons in 2024-25 and should continue to produce formidable numbers. However, Sharpe could be at risk of a lesser role with the newly bolstered backcourt. Scoot Henderson remains stuck in a bench role and will have to compete for his minutes. Jrue Holiday, who surpassed most expectations with his production last season, is likely to take a step back. In the frontcourt, Robert Williams can be a great asset as a backup center if healthy. Guys like Sidy Cissoko and Micah Potter showed improvement last season and could emerge as x-factors.

Bottom Line: The Trail Blazers should be competitive but could be limited by the team's ability to gel.

Utah Jazz

Last season: The Jazz finished tied for last place in the West, with a record of 22-60.

What Changed: Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George both missed a significant portion of last season due to injuries. Having them both healthy to start the season will be a major boost right off the bat. The squad also added Jaren Jackson late last season. Since he only played a few games, having him fresh to start the new campaign will feel like a new look. Moreover, the Jazz parted ways with center Walker Kessler.

Fantasy Outlook: Markkanen and George can be expected to return as top-tier producers at their positions. Isaiah Collier, who shined in extended opportunity last season, should continue to thrive even in a backup role. It is more than fair to have high hopes for rookie Darryn Peterson, while Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh both showed impressive flashes last season and may be reliable off the bench. Cody Williams, Josh Okogie and John Konchar provide depth at the wing but are unlikely to deliver steady numbers. With the absence of Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski are in position to rack up solid numbers regularly.

Bottom Line: The Jazz are a deep and talented team on paper, but they are unproven and will face a tough task within the division.