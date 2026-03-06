Best Nuggets-Knicks props and picks for tonight's game in Denver. Will Jalen Brunson take advantage of Nikola Jokic & Co. off tired legs?

Denver is coming off a physical win over the Lakers last night, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both logging 38 minutes. Now they head into New York to face a 40–23 Knicks team looking to rebound after a tight loss to Oklahoma City.

That scheduling spot matters.

Back-to-backs are always tricky for Denver because so much of the workload funnels through Jokic and Murray. With tired legs on one side and a Knicks team that needs a bounce-back performance, there are a few clear prop angles worth attacking tonight.

The best spots come from Jalen Brunson's scoring upside and Karl-Anthony Towns controlling the glass, while Jokic remains Jokic — even on short rest.

Best Nuggets vs. Knicks Player Prop at DraftKings Today

Jalen Brunson — OVER 26.5 Points (-110) at DraftKings

This is my favorite play on the board tonight.

Brunson finished with 16 points and 15 assists against Oklahoma City, but the context matters. The Thunder are one of the best perimeter defenses in the league, and Brunson shot just 5-of-18 from the floor in that game.

It also wasn't the only tough matchup recently.

Four of Brunson's last five games came against San Antonio, Toronto, Cleveland, and Oklahoma City — all top-11 defenses in efficiency.

Tonight is the complete opposite.

Denver ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency, and they're doing it on the second night of a back-to-back after a physical game with the Lakers. Jokic and Murray both played heavy minutes, while Christian Braun logged 40 minutes filling multiple roles.

That kind of workload usually shows up defensively.

Brunson has also had success in this matchup historically. He's averaged 30.2 points per game across his last four meetings with Denver, including a 42-point explosion in their February overtime game at MSG.

The Knicks need a bounce-back performance, and Brunson is the engine of that offense. Expect him to attack Jokic's drop coverage all night.

I'm playing the over here.

Best Nuggets-Knicks Player Prop at FanDuel Today

Nikola Jokic — Triple Double (+145) ⭐⭐

Back-to-back or not, Jokic is still Jokic.

He recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season last night with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists, even while coughing the ball up nine times.

That pace has him trending toward around 30 triple-doubles this season, which is absurd but also completely normal for him at this point.

This matchup sets up well, too.

Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 17 rebounds against OKC, but he's not exactly a rim protector, and Denver will run the offense almost entirely through Jokic again tonight.

Denver is also dealing with injuries.

With Aaron Gordon and Spencer Jones both out, the Nuggets need Jokic to do even more of the playmaking. Braun played 40 minutes last night and will likely continue filling multiple roles offensively.

That means the Jokic assist opportunities should still be there.

Jamal Murray dropped 28 points last night, and the Jokic-Murray two-man game will continue to drive the offense.

The rebounds and assists are almost always in play with Jokic, and the scoring tends to follow naturally. At +145, you're getting plus money on something he's already done 23 times this season.

Hard to pass that up.

Best Nuggets-Knicks Player Prop at BetMGM Today

Karl-Anthony Towns — OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115) ⭐⭐

Towns went for 17 rebounds against Oklahoma City on Wednesday before fouling out in 33 minutes.

That performance wasn't a one-off.

He currently leads the league with 43 double-doubles and averages 11.8 rebounds per game.

The matchup tonight favors him again.

Denver is thin in the frontcourt with Aaron Gordon out, and Braun was forced into a heavy workload last night as an undersized forward.

The Nuggets average 43.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in the league, and teams tend to crash the glass less aggressively when playing on tired legs.

Jokic will still get his numbers, but there will be plenty of rebound opportunities available.

Towns is one of the league's better offensive rebounders, and if Brunson is attacking downhill all night, there should be second-chance opportunities off missed shots.

He's cleared this number in three of his last five games, and the matchup sets up well again tonight.

My Best Bet for Nuggets vs. Knicks Tonight

Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points ⭐⭐⭐

Brunson gets a tired Denver defense that ranks 22nd in efficiency, and the matchup has historically been good for him. After struggling against OKC's elite perimeter defense, this is a much softer landing spot.

He's averaged 30+ points in recent meetings with Denver, and the Knicks will lean on him heavily offensively tonight.

This is the cleanest prop on the board.

