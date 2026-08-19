Last season: The Lakers finished fourth in the West and earned an impressive series win over the Rockets before losing to the Thunder in the second round.

The Pacific Division features four playoff teams from last season, yet the Lakers were the only one to finish top five in the conference. With the departures of big names like LeBron James , Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan , the division will have a noticeably different look, one that should allow plenty of room for players to step up and new value to be discovered.

The Pacific Division features four playoff teams from last season, yet the Lakers were the only one to finish top five in the conference. With the departures of big names like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, the division will have a noticeably different look, one that should allow plenty of room for players to step up and new value to be discovered.

Los Angeles Lakers

Last season: The Lakers finished fourth in the West and earned an impressive series win over the Rockets before losing to the Thunder in the second round.

What Changed: Added Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams. Lost Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart.

Fantasy Outlook: Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves produced well last season. But with LeBron James out of the picture, both have a chance to step it up a notch. Collin Sexton can cover minutes as a backup at both guard positions and should provide reliable production. Quentin Grimes has the opportunity to flourish in a dedicated starting role, something that has come and gone from his grasp over the last couple of seasons. Aside from Walker Kessler, who should benefit greatly by playing with Doncic, the Lakers' frontcourt is a bit thin, with guys like Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt and Matisse Thybulle needing to prove themselves. Kevon Looney could be up for a bounce-back season if he can hang on to the backup center role.

Bottom Line: The sky is the limit for a squad led by Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves' ability to serve as a consistent second option and the frontcourt's ability to rise to the occasion will be determining factors in the Lakers' overall success.

Phoenix Suns

Last season: The Suns finished eighth in the West and worked their way through the Play In, before being swept by the Thunder in the first round.

What Changed: Added Miles Bridges, Luke Kennard. Lost Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale

Fantasy Outlook: Devin Booker is sure to continue racking up numbers as the primary ball handler and team's best offensive player. Jalen Green could see fewer shots, while new addition Miles Bridges is likely to step in as a viable scorer. Dillon Brooks can be expected to build off a strong season last year but could also lose some offensive touches to Bridges, while both should continue to pad their stats on the defensive end. Collin Gillespie and Luke Kennard are likely to bring steady production in their roles, while guys like Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro will have to make their mark early to avoid losing out to youngsters Koa Peat, Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach. Haywood Highsmith is a player that could climb from under the radar to earn more playing time as the season goes on. Finally, Mark Williams is likely to thrive as the squad's starting center and, barring any injury trouble, has nothing stopping him from going for new heights in his fifth NBA season.

Bottom Line: The Suns have a formidable starting lineup, but their bench will be the x-factor regarding long-term success. The Booker-Green backcourt combo still needs to prove it can gel at the highest levels.

Los Angeles Clippers

Last season: The Clippers finished ninth in the West but failed to make it through the Play In, missing the playoffs for the first time in three years.

What Changed: Added Gradey Dick, Rui Hachimura, Brandon Ingram. Lost Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Kawhi Leonard.

Fantasy Outlook: The 2026-27 season represents a new chapter for the Clippers, as they move past the Kawhi Leonard and James Harden era towards an identity that now revolves around a Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram pairing. The new framework could allow both Ingram and Garland to prosper with their production, as they will have the spotlight in the offense perhaps more than ever before. Fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler is anticipated to walk into a starting role at shooting guard, while Bradley Beal and Bennedict Mathurin (still unsigned but tendered a qualifying offer) will be go-to instant-offense options off the bench. Kris Dunn started most of last season but should still be able to thrive off the bench, as his defensive ability makes him an invaluable part of the rotation. Meanwhile, Derrick Jones and Rui Hachimura will be handling most of the work at power forward and would likely split time relatively evenly. The center position is somewhat up for grabs, as 38-year-old Brook Lopez is expected to start, while Isaiah Jackson and Yanic Konan Niederhauser will have to vie for minutes. On the other hand, both Jackson and Niederhauser showed impressive flashes last season, and it would not be surprising to see one earn the leading job. Unfortunately, after an uninspiring season in 2025-26, Gradey Dick could be at risk of being stuck on the bench.

Bottom Line: It is likely that the Clippers will need time to find their rhythm, but they have a well-rounded group that could give opponents a harder time than expected.

Golden State Warriors

Last season: The Warriors finished 10th in the West but failed to make it through the Play In, missing the playoffs for the fourth time in seven years.

What Changed: No additions to report. Jimmy Butler unlikely to be ready for the start of the season. Lost Quinten Post.

Fantasy Outlook: Stephen Curry remains the leading offensive option and can be expected to continue stuffing the stat sheet with efficient scoring and assist numbers. Brandin Podziemski has the green light to push his game to the max, as his aging teammates would surely welcome the help. De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard are set to handle regular roles as backup guards, but Gary Payton could also break his way into a preferred backup role. Gui Santos, who showed impressive flashes last season, will likely get a shot to keep the momentum going. But he will have to compete with 23-year-old rookie Yaxel Lendenborg, who will surely be looking to make his mark. Lendeborg will also likely back up Draymond Green at power forward, while Green should remain a reliable producer by chipping in across the board. The center position will be occupied by veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, who will presumably have rest days in store.

Bottom Line: The Warriors seem to be content to enter the new season with limited expectations. But with Curry, Green, Porzingis and Butler on the roster, it would just take a bit of luck to avoid injury trouble for the squad to cause problems.

Sacramento Kings

Last season: The Kings finished tied for last place in the West, with a record of 22-60.

What Changed: No additions to report. DeMar DeRozan likely out. Devin Carter out.

Fantasy Outlook: Despite coming off a forgettable season, the Kings decided to sit tight during the offseason. They do have the benefit of seventh overall pick, Darius Acuff, set to take on the starting point guard role and inject a spark into the offense. Zach LaVine is on track to return and should thrive as a leading scoring option, especially with the expected departure of DeMar DeRozan. Moreover, Malik Monk and Nique Clifford provide supplementary scoring and playmaking off the bench. De'Andre Hunter is expected to get the chance to show what he can do at the starting small forward position, although he has been unable to prove consistent through most of his career. At power forward, the squad will get a boost with a healthy Keegan Murray, who missed most of last season, while Precious Achiuwa will likely shine as an eager backup, especially after an impressive finish to last season. At center, the team also expects to have Domantas Sabonis back after he dealt with injury trouble for most of last season, another major factor that can help them improve in the new year. Additionally, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell proved last season that they can each provide valuable depth in the frontcourt.

Bottom Line: The Kings were dealt such poor luck with injuries last season that they could show notable improvement by simply having a healthy roster. The addition of a young spark plug at point guard could also jumpstart their groove. Nonetheless, reaching the playoffs would be a significant achievement.