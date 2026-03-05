Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)

Best Pistons-Spurs props and picks for tonight's primetime matchup in San Antonio. Jalen Duran & Cade Cunningham to the moon?

The Detroit Pistons, who have a stronghold on first-place in the East at 45-15, will travel to face off against the San Antonio Spurs, who sit second in the West at 44-17.

Tonight's heavyweight collision between the NBA's top-tier squads offers sharp bettors a legitimate Finals preview and some exploitable player prop markets.

The Spurs are 9-1 in their last 10 games, including a road win at Detroit in late February, averaging 123.0 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have zero players currently listed on the injury report, giving them a rare full-strength advantage. With this Pistons vs Spurs picks guide, we're targeting four sharp bets across major sportsbooks that capitalize on matchup edges the market hasn't fully priced in.

Best Pistons-Spurs Player Prop Bets Tonight: March 5, 2026

DraftKings Sportsbook provides all odds in this section.

Jalen Duren – Points + Rebounds: OVER 30.5 (-115)

This is not only my Pistons vs Spurs best bet, it's my favorite for the Thursday slate.

Duren produced 24 points and 14 rebounds during Tuesday's loss to the Cavaliers, and has now recorded six straight double-doubles with 20 or more points in five of those outings.

The math here is simple

Duren averages 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, but his recent tear has him crushing those numbers.

In his last three games, Duren posted 33 points and 16 rebounds in overtime against Cleveland, 29 points and 15 rebounds against Oklahoma City, and 25 points and 14 rebounds against the Spurs in their previous matchup.

That February 23 meeting is critical context, as the Spurs saw firsthand how dominant Duren can be in the paint. San Antonio is dealing with Harrison Barnes (ankle) and Mason Plumlee out, with Harrison Ingram questionable, which trims their frontcourt depth significantly.

The Spurs' opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game over their last 10, but Duren's usage isn't about opposing defense; it's about Detroit's offensive rebounding.

The Pistons check in as the best offensive rebounding offense in the NBA over the last five games, extending possessions and creating extra putback opportunities for their athletic center.

Victor Wembanyama will get his blocks, but Duren's physicality and second-chance production should push him comfortably over 30.5 combined. This is my top Pistons Spurs parlay leg if you're building multi-bet tickets.

The Line: Over 30.5 Points + Rebounds at -115 offers clean value. Duren hit 38, 44, and 39 combined in his last three games. The streak continues.

Best Pistons-Spurs Player Props on FanDuel: March 5, 2026

FanDuel Sportsbook provides all odds in this section.

Cade Cunningham – Assists: OVER 9.5 (-112)

Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with an average of 25.2 points and 9.9 assists per game.

But the real story is his post-All-Star usage.

Cunningham has averaged 10.3 assists and 24.5 points per game since Feb. 1.

He's the engine of this offense, and the Spurs' defensive attention will be split between containing him and collapsing on Duren's interior dominance.

Look at Cunningham's recent dime distribution:

He posted 14 assists against Cleveland, 11 assists against Orlando, and 13 assists versus Oklahoma City.

He went under this 9.5 mark in the last Pistons-Spurs meeting on February 23, but that was an outlier shooting night.

Cunningham closed with just 16 points on 5-of-26 shooting in that game but still managed 10 assists.

The pace environment favors overs.

The Spurs have played at the 2nd-fastest pace in the NBA over the last five games at home, which should lead to more possessions for the Pistons.

San Antonio will push tempo with their ball movement, and Cunningham will match it.

Cunningham is averaging 11.6 assists over his last five contests and maintains a 9.7 assists average at home this season.

The Cade Cunningham props market hasn't adjusted enough to his elevated February/March playmaking. Over 9.5 at -112 is a strong play for Pistons props tonight.

Best Spurs vs. Pistons Player Prop Bets on BetMGM: March 5, 2026

BetMGM Sportsbook provides all odds in this section.

Victor Wembanyama – Blocks: OVER 3.5 (+110)

The projections for Wembanyama continue to defy historical norms, with oddsmakers setting a remarkably high line of 3.5 blocks against Detroit, but Wembanyama's length anchors the San Antonio Spurs' defense.

Getting plus-money on a defensive prop this high tells you the market respects Wemby's ceiling.

In his last three games, Wembanyama posted six blocks against Philadelphia, four blocks against New York, and six blocks in the previous Detroit matchup on February 23.

That's three straight games of 4+ blocks.

Wembanyama averages 23.4 points, 11.1 rebounds per game with elite rim protection, and he's averaging 4.5 blocks over his last six appearances.

The matchup sets up perfectly. Detroit attacks the paint, ranking fourth in the NBA in rebounds per game. Duren, Cunningham, and their slashers will challenge the rim repeatedly.

The Pistons will rely on Cade Cunningham to generate offense, but they face a historic defensive force in the paint, with Wembanyama's length making him a nightmare for driving guards.

At +110, this Victor Wembanyama props selection offers both value and probability. Four blocks feels inevitable given his recent form and Detroit's interior-focused attack. It's the strongest Spurs prop tonight.

Spurs vs. Pistons Best Bet Tonight (March 5, 2026)

Jalen Duren Over 30.5 Points + Rebounds (-115, DraftKings): Six straight double-doubles. Five games with 20+ points in that stretch. A Spurs frontcourt missing depth. Duren is the engine of Detroit's offensive rebounding attack, and San Antonio has already seen his ceiling in person.

This number is beatable, and we're hammering it as our top Pistons vs Spurs best bets selection.

Important Note: Always verify current lines and check injury reports close to the 5:30-6:00 PM ET window, especially with Harrison Barnes' status for San Antonio. Line movement on Duren's combined number could shift if Detroit rests rotation players, though no injuries are currently reported for the Pistons. Shop lines across books — a half-point on Cunningham's assists or Wembanyama's blocks can swing long-term profitability.

