The Most Hated NBA Team in Every U.S. State

See the most hated NBA team in every U.S. state, plus why the Thunder, Knicks and Lakers top the list in this fan sentiment analysis.
Updated on May 5, 2026 12:35PM EST
The Most Hated NBA Team in Every U.S. State
Updated on May 5, 2026 12:35PM EST

With the NBA Playoffs well underway, it's worth reflecting on which of the 30 teams in the association generate the most vitriol across the country.  

While traditional powers in the league like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, who have combined to win 35 titles, generate their fair share of angst, recency bias has helped a surprise team take home the top spot, hate-wise, across the country. To get a sense of which club in the league is hated across the board the most, RotoWire.com broke down each state's least-favorite team, adding them up to determine which franchise generates the most hate nationally.  

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Methodology 

For each state, we identified the dominant NBA fanbase and applied a recency-weighted rivalry framework, factoring in active divisional or conference rival, recent playoff results and generational rival with current relevance. 

RotoWire Data
The Most Hated NBA Team in Every State
Recency-weighted rivalry framework — active divisional/conference rivals, recent playoff results, and generational rivals with current relevance — applied to the dominant fanbase in each state.
Thunder
Most Hated — 11 States
Knicks
Runner-Up — 10 States
Lakers
3rd Place — 8 States
11
Different Hated Teams
Hover any state — click a team to highlight
Oklahoma City Thunder
11
New York Knicks
10
Los Angeles Lakers
8
Boston Celtics
5
Philadelphia 76ers
4
Indiana Pacers
4
Golden State Warriors
3
Denver Nuggets
2
Miami Heat
2
Cleveland Cavaliers
1
Detroit Pistons
1
1
Oklahoma City Thunder
11states
2
New York Knicks
10states
3
Los Angeles Lakers
8states
4
Boston Celtics
5states
5
Philadelphia 76ers
4states
6
Indiana Pacers
4states
7
Golden State Warriors
3states
8
Denver Nuggets
2states
9
Miami Heat
2states
10
Cleveland Cavaliers
1states
11
Detroit Pistons
1states
State Most Hated Team Dominant Fanbase
Alabama
Boston Celtics
Hawks (mostly), Grizzlies (north)
Alaska
Oklahoma City Thunder
Trail Blazers / Sonics nostalgia
Arizona
Los Angeles Lakers
Suns
Arkansas
Golden State Warriors
Grizzlies / Thunder mix
California
Boston Celtics
Lakers / Warriors / Clippers / Kings
Colorado
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nuggets
Connecticut
Philadelphia 76ers
Celtics / Knicks split
DC
Philadelphia 76ers
Wizards
Delaware
New York Knicks
76ers
Florida
Cleveland Cavaliers
Heat (south), Magic (central)
Georgia
Boston Celtics
Hawks
Hawaii
Boston Celtics
Lakers / Warriors mix
Idaho
Los Angeles Lakers
Trail Blazers / Jazz mix
Illinois
Detroit Pistons
Bulls
Indiana
Oklahoma City Thunder
Pacers
Iowa
Oklahoma City Thunder
Bulls / Timberwolves split
Kansas
Denver Nuggets
Thunder / Bulls / Mavericks split
Kentucky
New York Knicks
Pacers / Bulls / Cavaliers mix
Louisiana
Los Angeles Lakers
Pelicans
Maine
New York Knicks
Celtics
Maryland
Philadelphia 76ers
Wizards
Massachusetts
New York Knicks
Celtics
Michigan
New York Knicks
Pistons
Minnesota
Oklahoma City Thunder
Timberwolves
Mississippi
Oklahoma City Thunder
Grizzlies / Hawks mix
Missouri
Los Angeles Lakers
Bulls (east), Thunder/Nuggets (west)
Montana
Los Angeles Lakers
Jazz / Blazers mix
Nebraska
Los Angeles Lakers
Bulls / Thunder / Nuggets mix
Nevada
Boston Celtics
Lakers / Warriors split
New Hampshire
New York Knicks
Celtics
New Jersey
Indiana Pacers
Knicks / Sixers / Nets mix
New Mexico
Golden State Warriors
Lakers / Mavericks / Suns mix
New York
Indiana Pacers
Knicks / Nets
North Carolina
Miami Heat
Hornets, Lakers (Jordan diaspora)
North Dakota
Oklahoma City Thunder
Timberwolves
Ohio
Indiana Pacers
Cavaliers
Oklahoma
Denver Nuggets
Thunder
Oregon
Los Angeles Lakers
Trail Blazers
Pennsylvania
New York Knicks
76ers (east), Cavaliers (west)
Rhode Island
New York Knicks
Celtics
South Carolina
Miami Heat
Hornets / Hawks mix
South Dakota
Oklahoma City Thunder
Timberwolves
Tennessee
Oklahoma City Thunder
Grizzlies
Texas
Golden State Warriors
Mavericks / Rockets / Spurs
Utah
Los Angeles Lakers
Jazz
Vermont
New York Knicks
Celtics
Virginia
Philadelphia 76ers
Wizards / Hornets mix
Washington
Oklahoma City Thunder
Trail Blazers / Sonics nostalgia
West Virginia
New York Knicks
76ers / Cavaliers mix
Wisconsin
Indiana Pacers
Bucks
Wyoming
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jazz / Nuggets mix
Source: RotoWire NBA Fan Sentiment Analysis — 2026 Season

You can also wager on NBA futures at top-rated NBA betting apps, like who will win MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, or which team will win the NBA Finals. 

Thunder Lead the Most Hated NBA Team Rankings

When you've won the most recent NBA championship and finished the following season with the league's best record, you're bound to ruffle some feathers.  

That's exactly the case with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it seems, as Mark Daigneault's team finished as the most hated NBA team across 11 different states, beating out the New York Knicks (10 states) for the top spot across the league.  

Given OKC's success of late, with last year's title and sitting as the 2026 NBA Championship betting favorite on Caesars sportsbook, at -170, it's no wonder that they've drawn their share of scorn nationally.  

The Knicks, meanwhile, have rekindled their old ways of late, making the postseason for the fourth straight season in 2026, though they last won it all in 1973, giving them a far bigger title drought than any other club at the top end of our board.  

Still, anytime you play in the Big Apple, you're bound to generate your share of vitriol, with the Knicks finishing as the most hated NBA club in states like Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — which are all areas that have a local team that has ample fuel to fire their hate of Mike Brown's team in 2026.  

Like New York, the country's other two NBA blue bloods, in the Los Angeles Lakers (eight states) and the Boston Celtics (five states) were the third-and-fourth most hated teams in the league, speaking to their longstanding grip on the league, title wise.  

This year, the Celtics are the lone club of the top four teams not to advance out of the first round, with the Knicks (+800) and Lakers (+3300) holding the third and seventh best NBA title odds on Caesars Sportsbook currently.  

Which NBA Franchises Generated The Least Hate?  

In total, only 11 franchises secured the top spot, NBA team hatred wise, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons being the only clubs to finish as the most hated franchise in one state apiece.  

Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets were the most hated teams in two states each, while the Golden State Warriors were the top team in three and the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers earned such a place in four states each.  

Of those teams, only the Cavaliers, Pistons and Sixers are still standing in the postseason, with Detroit holding the best 2026 NBA title odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, at +1500, which ranks fourth overall (and second among teams in the East, behind New York, at +800).  

Cleveland (+2000) and Philly (+6000) are both further down on Fanatics' NBA Championship winner odds board right now, though they can rest soundly knowing they're on the hearts and minds of haters across America as the league's second season rolls on. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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