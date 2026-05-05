With the NBA Playoffs well underway, it's worth reflecting on which of the 30 teams in the association generate the most vitriol across the country.
While traditional powers in the league like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, who have combined to win 35 titles, generate their fair share of angst, recency bias has helped a surprise team take home the top spot, hate-wise, across the country. To get a sense of which club in the league is hated across the board the most, RotoWire.com broke down each state's least-favorite team, adding them up to determine which franchise generates the most hate nationally.
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Methodology
For each state, we identified the dominant NBA fanbase and applied a recency-weighted rivalry framework, factoring in active divisional or conference rival, recent playoff results and generational rival with current relevance.
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Thunder Lead the Most Hated NBA Team Rankings
When you've won the most recent NBA championship and finished the following season with the league's best record, you're bound to ruffle some feathers.
That's exactly the case with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it seems, as Mark Daigneault's team finished as the most hated NBA team across 11 different states, beating out the New York Knicks (10 states) for the top spot across the league.
Given OKC's success of late, with last year's title and sitting as the 2026 NBA Championship betting favorite on Caesars sportsbook, at -170, it's no wonder that they've drawn their share of scorn nationally.
The Knicks, meanwhile, have rekindled their old ways of late, making the postseason for the fourth straight season in 2026, though they last won it all in 1973, giving them a far bigger title drought than any other club at the top end of our board.
Still, anytime you play in the Big Apple, you're bound to generate your share of vitriol, with the Knicks finishing as the most hated NBA club in states like Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — which are all areas that have a local team that has ample fuel to fire their hate of Mike Brown's team in 2026.
Like New York, the country's other two NBA blue bloods, in the Los Angeles Lakers (eight states) and the Boston Celtics (five states) were the third-and-fourth most hated teams in the league, speaking to their longstanding grip on the league, title wise.
This year, the Celtics are the lone club of the top four teams not to advance out of the first round, with the Knicks (+800) and Lakers (+3300) holding the third and seventh best NBA title odds on Caesars Sportsbook currently.
Which NBA Franchises Generated The Least Hate?
In total, only 11 franchises secured the top spot, NBA team hatred wise, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons being the only clubs to finish as the most hated franchise in one state apiece.
Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets were the most hated teams in two states each, while the Golden State Warriors were the top team in three and the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers earned such a place in four states each.
Of those teams, only the Cavaliers, Pistons and Sixers are still standing in the postseason, with Detroit holding the best 2026 NBA title odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, at +1500, which ranks fourth overall (and second among teams in the East, behind New York, at +800).
Cleveland (+2000) and Philly (+6000) are both further down on Fanatics' NBA Championship winner odds board right now, though they can rest soundly knowing they're on the hearts and minds of haters across America as the league's second season rolls on.