See the most hated NBA team in every U.S. state, plus why the Thunder, Knicks and Lakers top the list in this fan sentiment analysis.

With the NBA Playoffs well underway, it's worth reflecting on which of the 30 teams in the association generate the most vitriol across the country.

While traditional powers in the league like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, who have combined to win 35 titles, generate their fair share of angst, recency bias has helped a surprise team take home the top spot, hate-wise, across the country. To get a sense of which club in the league is hated across the board the most, RotoWire.com broke down each state's least-favorite team, adding them up to determine which franchise generates the most hate nationally.

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Methodology

For each state, we identified the dominant NBA fanbase and applied a recency-weighted rivalry framework, factoring in active divisional or conference rival, recent playoff results and generational rival with current relevance.

RotoWire Data The Most Hated NBA Team in Every State Recency-weighted rivalry framework — active divisional/conference rivals, recent playoff results, and generational rivals with current relevance — applied to the dominant fanbase in each state. Thunder Most Hated — 11 States Knicks Runner-Up — 10 States Lakers 3rd Place — 8 States 11 Different Hated Teams U.S. Map Team Tally All States Hover any state — click a team to highlight Oklahoma City Thunder 11 New York Knicks 10 Los Angeles Lakers 8 Boston Celtics 5 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Indiana Pacers 4 Golden State Warriors 3 Denver Nuggets 2 Miami Heat 2 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 Detroit Pistons 1 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 11 states 2 New York Knicks 10 states 3 Los Angeles Lakers 8 states 4 Boston Celtics 5 states 5 Philadelphia 76ers 4 states 6 Indiana Pacers 4 states 7 Golden State Warriors 3 states 8 Denver Nuggets 2 states 9 Miami Heat 2 states 10 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 states 11 Detroit Pistons 1 states State Most Hated Team Dominant Fanbase Alabama Boston Celtics Hawks (mostly), Grizzlies (north) Alaska Oklahoma City Thunder Trail Blazers / Sonics nostalgia Arizona Los Angeles Lakers Suns Arkansas Golden State Warriors Grizzlies / Thunder mix California Boston Celtics Lakers / Warriors / Clippers / Kings Colorado Oklahoma City Thunder Nuggets Connecticut Philadelphia 76ers Celtics / Knicks split DC Philadelphia 76ers Wizards Delaware New York Knicks 76ers Florida Cleveland Cavaliers Heat (south), Magic (central) Georgia Boston Celtics Hawks Hawaii Boston Celtics Lakers / Warriors mix Idaho Los Angeles Lakers Trail Blazers / Jazz mix Illinois Detroit Pistons Bulls Indiana Oklahoma City Thunder Pacers Iowa Oklahoma City Thunder Bulls / Timberwolves split Kansas Denver Nuggets Thunder / Bulls / Mavericks split Kentucky New York Knicks Pacers / Bulls / Cavaliers mix Louisiana Los Angeles Lakers Pelicans Maine New York Knicks Celtics Maryland Philadelphia 76ers Wizards Massachusetts New York Knicks Celtics Michigan New York Knicks Pistons Minnesota Oklahoma City Thunder Timberwolves Mississippi Oklahoma City Thunder Grizzlies / Hawks mix Missouri Los Angeles Lakers Bulls (east), Thunder/Nuggets (west) Montana Los Angeles Lakers Jazz / Blazers mix Nebraska Los Angeles Lakers Bulls / Thunder / Nuggets mix Nevada Boston Celtics Lakers / Warriors split New Hampshire New York Knicks Celtics New Jersey Indiana Pacers Knicks / Sixers / Nets mix New Mexico Golden State Warriors Lakers / Mavericks / Suns mix New York Indiana Pacers Knicks / Nets North Carolina Miami Heat Hornets, Lakers (Jordan diaspora) North Dakota Oklahoma City Thunder Timberwolves Ohio Indiana Pacers Cavaliers Oklahoma Denver Nuggets Thunder Oregon Los Angeles Lakers Trail Blazers Pennsylvania New York Knicks 76ers (east), Cavaliers (west) Rhode Island New York Knicks Celtics South Carolina Miami Heat Hornets / Hawks mix South Dakota Oklahoma City Thunder Timberwolves Tennessee Oklahoma City Thunder Grizzlies Texas Golden State Warriors Mavericks / Rockets / Spurs Utah Los Angeles Lakers Jazz Vermont New York Knicks Celtics Virginia Philadelphia 76ers Wizards / Hornets mix Washington Oklahoma City Thunder Trail Blazers / Sonics nostalgia West Virginia New York Knicks 76ers / Cavaliers mix Wisconsin Indiana Pacers Bucks Wyoming Oklahoma City Thunder Jazz / Nuggets mix

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Thunder Lead the Most Hated NBA Team Rankings

When you've won the most recent NBA championship and finished the following season with the league's best record, you're bound to ruffle some feathers.

That's exactly the case with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it seems, as Mark Daigneault's team finished as the most hated NBA team across 11 different states, beating out the New York Knicks (10 states) for the top spot across the league.

Given OKC's success of late, with last year's title and sitting as the 2026 NBA Championship betting favorite on Caesars sportsbook, at -170, it's no wonder that they've drawn their share of scorn nationally.

Devin Booker gets tripped by Lu Dort and heads to the locker room. Yikes. (h/t @Fullcourtpass, @CGBBURNER) pic.twitter.com/uugFJCPKcl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 25, 2026

The Knicks, meanwhile, have rekindled their old ways of late, making the postseason for the fourth straight season in 2026, though they last won it all in 1973, giving them a far bigger title drought than any other club at the top end of our board.

Still, anytime you play in the Big Apple, you're bound to generate your share of vitriol, with the Knicks finishing as the most hated NBA club in states like Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — which are all areas that have a local team that has ample fuel to fire their hate of Mike Brown's team in 2026.

Like New York, the country's other two NBA blue bloods, in the Los Angeles Lakers (eight states) and the Boston Celtics (five states) were the third-and-fourth most hated teams in the league, speaking to their longstanding grip on the league, title wise.

This year, the Celtics are the lone club of the top four teams not to advance out of the first round, with the Knicks (+800) and Lakers (+3300) holding the third and seventh best NBA title odds on Caesars Sportsbook currently.

Which NBA Franchises Generated The Least Hate?

In total, only 11 franchises secured the top spot, NBA team hatred wise, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons being the only clubs to finish as the most hated franchise in one state apiece.

Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets were the most hated teams in two states each, while the Golden State Warriors were the top team in three and the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers earned such a place in four states each.

Of those teams, only the Cavaliers, Pistons and Sixers are still standing in the postseason, with Detroit holding the best 2026 NBA title odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, at +1500, which ranks fourth overall (and second among teams in the East, behind New York, at +800).

Cleveland (+2000) and Philly (+6000) are both further down on Fanatics' NBA Championship winner odds board right now, though they can rest soundly knowing they're on the hearts and minds of haters across America as the league's second season rolls on.