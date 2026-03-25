Richards is not a flashy fantasy option, but with him playing more, he has averaged 7.7 rebounds with Chicago. He has even started three of their last five games. Monday, he started alongside Smith and played 26 minutes. The Bulls like to use two-big lineups, so even if Smith can stay healthy, there should be plenty of minutes left for Richards to help fantasy managers on the glass. The Bulls play four games in

The Bulls underwent a significant roster overhaul at the trade deadline. They dealt away Nikola Vucevic , creating a massive void at center. Jalen Smith has been in and out of the lineup with a calf injury, further depleting their options up front. After not playing much with the Suns, Richards has averaged 23 minutes over 19 games with the Bulls.

With fantasy basketball playoffs on the line, finding the right waiver wire pickups can make or break your season. If your team is struggling in rebounds, assists, three-pointers, blocks, or steals, targeting stat specialists still available in most leagues could be the edge you need. These under-the-radar players are producing in specific categories thanks to injuries, roster shake-ups, and increased playing time down the stretch. Whether you're in a standard or deep league, adding the right specialist at the right time is a proven fantasy strategy. Here are the top fantasy basketball stat specialists still available in most CBS leagues.

With fantasy basketball playoffs on the line, finding the right waiver wire pickups can make or break your season. If your team is struggling in rebounds, assists, three-pointers, blocks, or steals, targeting stat specialists still available in most leagues could be the edge you need. These under-the-radar players are producing in specific categories thanks to injuries, roster shake-ups, and increased playing time down the stretch. Whether you're in a standard or deep league, adding the right specialist at the right time is a proven fantasy strategy. Here are the top fantasy basketball stat specialists still available in most CBS leagues.

Top Fantasy Basketball Stat Specialists Still Available

Rebounds: Nick Richards, Chicago Bulls (7% rostered)

The Bulls underwent a significant roster overhaul at the trade deadline. They dealt away Nikola Vucevic, creating a massive void at center. Jalen Smith has been in and out of the lineup with a calf injury, further depleting their options up front. After not playing much with the Suns, Richards has averaged 23 minutes over 19 games with the Bulls.

Richards is not a flashy fantasy option, but with him playing more, he has averaged 7.7 rebounds with Chicago. He has even started three of their last five games. Monday, he started alongside Smith and played 26 minutes. The Bulls like to use two-big lineups, so even if Smith can stay healthy, there should be plenty of minutes left for Richards to help fantasy managers on the glass. The Bulls play four games in both of the final two weeks and have some great matchups left, including games against the Pacers, Mavericks and Wizards. That makes Richards stand out even more.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Assists: Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat (45% rostered)

Mitchell has been a regular starter for the Heat, averaging 28 minutes for the season as the team has dealt with a bevy of injuries. Tyler Herro has appeared in just 25 games, and both Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins have missed time lately. Mitchell has turned his increased role into a career-high 6.6 assists per game.

Mitchell has not been racking up as many assists since Herro made his return. Still, he has averaged 5.1 assists across his last 14 games. The Heat still have some favorable matchups left on their schedule, including two games against the Wizards and one versus the Pacers. Mitchell can still provide a boost in assists.

Visit RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups to find out starters for every game on the schedule!

Three-Pointers: Daeqwon Plowden, Sacramento Kings (8% rostered)

The Kings are well on their way to one of the worst records in the NBA. Injuries have played a key role in their demise, and no significant reinforcements are expected to come down the stretch. They are still playing some veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk, but they have given increased opportunities to some of their younger players. That includes Plowden, who has averaged 32 minutes over his last eight games.

Plowden has been excellent from behind the arc, averaging 2.6 three-pointers over that eight-game span. He also shot 36.2% on 7.3 three-point attempts per game. The Kings don't have the easiest schedule with six of their final nine games coming on the road, but Plowden should still play enough to make him a worthy add, especially in deeper leagues.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's NBA Injury Report!

Blocks: Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers (40% rostered)

After acquiring Ivica Zubac from the Clippers, he began his tenure with the Pacers sidelined by an ankle injury. He eventually made his debut with the team earlier this month, but only averaged 24 minutes over a five-game span. He is now out for the remainder of the season with a fractured rib.

The Pacers haven't had many viable center options for much of the season, which has contributed to Huff playing 21 minutes a night. That's still not a ton of minutes, but it has been enough for him to rack up 1.9 blocks a game. The presence of Obi Toppin and Micah Potter will prevent Huff from seeing a huge jump in playing time because of the Zubac injury, but he has already proven that he can help with blocks even when he doesn't play 30+ minutes a night.

Check out where all the players on your fantasy basketball team fit into RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheet!

Steals: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Memphis Grizzlies (17% rostered)

Like the Pacers and Kings, the Grizzlies are racking up losses as the regular season winds down. Their depth chart is a mess because of injuries, especially up front. They have been forced to deploy a lot of small lineups, including rolling out Prosper at center. He has started and averaged 25 minutes over their last 17 games.

With Prosper playing more, he averaged 1.4 steals over that 17-game span. The Grizzlies limit most of their players to fewer than 30 minutes a night, even with all the injuries on their roster. Still, Prosper will likely remain in his current expanded role moving forward. We're looking to add him for steals, but it should be noted that he can also help in other areas. Across those 17 games, he also averaged 12.2 points and 1.4 three-pointers while shooting 53.5% from the field.

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's NBA Projections!