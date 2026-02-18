VSiN: Updated NBA Futures Bets for Western Teams

Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Prop Points Tuesday and debate Nick's NBA future bets for the Western Teams heading into 2nd half of season. The Trail Blazers have an easy remaining schedule.

Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Prop Points Tuesday afternoon to debate Nick's favorite NBA future bets for the Western Teams heading into 2nd half of season. They start with updated win totals and the latest strength of schedule updates. The Portland Trail Blazers, with Jrue Holiday, have a surprisingly easy rest-of-season schedule.

