VSiN: Updated NBA Futures Bets for Western Teams

Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Prop Points Tuesday and debate Nick's NBA future bets for the Western Teams heading into 2nd half of season. The Trail Blazers have an easy remaining schedule.
Updated on February 18, 2026 8:09AM EST
Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Prop Points Tuesday afternoon to debate Nick's favorite NBA future bets for the Western Teams heading into 2nd half of season. They start with updated win totals and the latest strength of schedule updates. The Portland Trail Blazers, with Jrue Holiday, have a surprisingly easy rest-of-season schedule. Watch for all of Nick and Brandon's picks (Segment aired 2-17-26).

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Brandon Kravitz
Brandon is a UCF alum who hosts an afternoon drive show for 96.9 The Game and iHeartRadio in Orlando.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
