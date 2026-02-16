Despite some shifts in the Brooklyn rotation, Traore appears to be relatively safe at the moment. Outside of an illness that cost him two games in late January, Traore has been able to carve out a consistent role, having now started in eight straight games. He has scored double digits in four consecutive appearances, handing out 32 assists during that period. At this stage, his fantasy value is largely tied to points and assists, meaning he won't be the best fit for everyone. However, with three games in four nights, the potential for him to flirt with top 100 value is there.

Week 18 brings tough lineup calls as game volume, rest patterns and NBA injuries take center stage. With 13 teams playing three games and Utah suiting up just once, checking NBA starting lineups, depth charts and the latest NBA injury reports is critical. Savvy managers should lean on updated fantasy basketball rankings, NBA player projections and recent NBA player stats to balance opportunity versus efficiency. Below, we highlight key start/sit options to help maximize value in NBA fantasy formats.

Three Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, IND, LAC, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHO, WAS

Two Games: BOS, DAL, DET, GSW, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, OKC, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR

One Game: UTA

Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Consider starting: Nolan Traore, BKN

Opponents: @CLE, @OKC, @ATL

Despite some shifts in the Brooklyn rotation, Traore appears to be relatively safe at the moment. Outside of an illness that cost him two games in late January, Traore has been able to carve out a consistent role, having now started in eight straight games. He has scored double digits in four consecutive appearances, handing out 32 assists during that period. At this stage, his fantasy value is largely tied to points and assists, meaning he won't be the best fit for everyone. However, with three games in four nights, the potential for him to flirt with top 100 value is there.

Consider starting: Jaden Ivey, CHI

Opponents: TOR, DET, NYK

When it comes to forward thinking in Chicago, the track record is certainly not favorable. Although Nikola Vucevic was finally traded, the Bulls then subsequently acquired multiple guards, one of whom was Ivey. However, since arriving in the windy city, Ivey has seemingly established himself as a part of the short-term future. In four appearances for his new team, he has averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. The eventual return of both Josh Giddey and Tre Jones is going to complicate matters, that's for sure. However, assuming Ivey can maintain a 28-minute per-night role, he would be able to provide fantasy managers with adequate value moving forward.

Consider sitting: Ty Jerome, MEM

Opponents: UTA, @MIA

Although Jerome has been a real bright spot for the Grizzlies since returning from injury, the schedule is simply working against him this week. Not only does Memphis have two games, but they also come on back-to-back nights. Based on what we have seen since Jerome returned, there is a decent chance we will only see him for one of the two games, limiting his opportunities. With 13 teams playing three times, this is really just a case of simple math. One game of Jerome, who could very well end up playing fewer than 25 minutes, is not enough to warrant a starting spot.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jarace Walker, IND

Opponents: @WAS, @WAS, DAL

Seen as a priority stash heading into the trade deadline, Walker's role received a small bump after Johnny Furphy was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Walker has now played at least 30 minutes in three of his past four games, providing fantasy managers with serviceable production on both ends of the floor. In fact, in 14 games over the past month, he has averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the line. His ceiling is somewhat limited, but given the opportunity that lies ahead of him, he should be rostered in all formats.

Consider sitting: Lauri Markkanen, UTA

Opponents: @MEM

Another team that appears to be prioritizing losses over wins, Utah's shenanigans were seemingly found out by the NBA after fines were issued last week. However, this is unlikely to have an impact on the ultimate goal, meaning Markkanen is going to continue to miss games. Not only does Utah have one game this week, but it is against another tanking team, the Indiana Pacers. Factoring in everything we know about how these teams approach matchups such as this, we could very well see Markkanen on the sideline, giving him potentially zero games in four nights.

Consider sitting: Ace Bailey, UTA

Opponents: @MEM

It's basically rinse and repeat when it comes to any Utah player, Bailey included. Although he has been able to turn things around after a disappointing start to his rookie season, one game of Bailey just isn't enough to warrant a starting spot, outside of deeper formats. Unlike Markkanen, Bailey should at least be available to play, given he has suited up in 18 straight games, avoiding all of the roster shuffling. While there should be a spot on most rosters for Bailey moving forward, starting him this week is just too risky.

Centers

Consider starting: Tristan Vukcevic, WAS

Opponents: IND, IND, CHA

Although it's been another disappointing season for Vukcevic, things could be about to flip. Alex Sarr has been ruled out for at least the next week with what Washington is calling a hamstring strain. Based on what we know about soft-tissue injuries, that timeline could certainly extend to multiple weeks. Coupled with the fact that Washington is looking to lose as many games as possible, we have a situation where Vukcevic could find himself as the starting center for the foreseeable future. In three games over the past week, he has been a top 120 player in just 17.2 minutes per game, averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.4 combined steals and blocks. If his role extends to 28 minutes per game, we could have a top 80 player on our hands.

Consider sitting: Santi Aldama, MEM

Opponents: UTA, @MIA

Although the path to minutes for Aldama is relatively clear following the Jaren Jackson trade, ongoing knee issues have limited him to just two games in the past month. That alone should at least make managers question his spot in the rotation. Memphis also has two games this week, both of which come on consecutive nights. Given the fact that Aldama's knee concerns have been lingering, there is almost no way he plays in both games, and that's assuming he returns at all. This is a simple one for managers.