Week 18 marks a return to a standard scoring period following the All-Star break. With several four-game teams, evolving NBA starting lineups, depth charts and ongoing NBA injuries, staying current with the latest NBA injury reports, player projections and fantasy basketball news is essential. By factoring in NBA stats, player roles and weekly volume, managers can refine their fantasy basketball strategy and uncover potential sleepers for the stretch run.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns

Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Start: Max Christie, Mavericks

19% roster rate

Christie is enjoying a breakout season that has seen him consistently deliver solid across-the-board production for an injury-ravaged Mavericks squad. The fourth-year guard logged his first appearance since the All-Star break Sunday against the Pacers and provided 16 points, four assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes. He'd gone into that game with averages of 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 31.8 minutes over the previous 12 contests. Christie was also shooting an elite 42.6% from 3-point range going into Sunday and went 2-for-4 from downtown in the wild win over Indiana, and he's recorded at least one steal in 23 games as well. With Cooper Flagg (foot) still out and Anthony Davis (hand) gone for the season, Christie should continue seeing plenty of opportunity in Dallas' four-game week.

Start: Ryan Rollins, Bucks

50% start rate

Rollins is enjoying a career-best campaign in his own right. Like Christie, he's particularly lighting it up from behind the arc. Even in Sunday's ugly 122-94 loss to the Raptors, Rollins co-led Milwaukee in scoring with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Rollins had gone into the defeat fresh off having recorded his second 27-point tally of the season Friday against the Pelicans, and with averages of 22.0 points (on 49.4% shooting, including 50.8% from 3-point range), 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 34.7 minutes in the previous nine games. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 11th consecutive game due to his calf injury Sunday, and with the possibility his absences continue for at least part of Week 19, Rollins is especially appealing.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ty Jerome, Grizzlies (34% roster rate)

Sit: Devin Booker, Suns

72% start rate

Booker will almost certainly miss both of the Suns' two games in Week 19, as the star guard is dealing with a hip injury. Booker's prospects would have already been muted considering he'd only have a pair of opportunities to take the floor even if healthy, but the uncertainty regarding his health seals the case for a Sit designation.

Forwards

Start: GG Jackson, Grizzlies

22% roster rate

Jackson has been a clear beneficiary of the trade of Jaren Jackson to the Jazz, averaging 16.7 points (on 55.6% shooting, including 48.3% from 3-point range), 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over the first seven games since his teammate's departure. After starting the first six of those contests, Jackson came off the bench Saturday against the Heat and erupted for 28 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes. Given Memphis continues to be short-handed overall and has four games on its docket this week, Jackson's versatility could really shine irrespective of whether he's on the first unit or comes off the bench.

Start: Kelly Oubre, 76ers

34% start rate

Oubre's strong run of production continued in Sunday's blowout win over the Timberwolves, when he delivered 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals across 35 minutes. The veteran wing went into the game with a head of steam despite some shooting struggles, clocking 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals over 34.3 minutes in his previous nine games. Despite a recent slump from in front of the arc, Oubre was still shooting 46.3% overall for the season coming into Sunday, including a career-best 36.5% from 3-point range. Joel Embiid will also come into Week 19 having missed five straight games with shin and knee issues, and the possibility he sits out additional contests enhances Oubre's overall outlook.

ALSO CONSIDER: Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers (36% start rate); Naji Marshall, Mavericks (32% start rate)

Sit: Draymond Green, Warriors

74% roster rate

Green was a late scratch for Sunday's win over the Nuggets due to lower-back soreness, a worrisome sign for his availability for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans. Golden State only has three games to work with this coming week anyhow. Green's uneven production, whether or not Stephen Curry is available, reduces the forward's appeal and viability.

Centers

Start: Jabari Smith, Rockets

20% start rate

Smith's start rate seems to be perpetually depressed, yet the fourth-year big man continues to impress in what may ultimately prove to be a career-best season. Smith is already boasting new high-water marks in points (15.3), assists (1.8) and blocks (1.0). He'll head into the Rockets' four-game week with averages of 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks on 51.3% shooting, including 45.5% from 3-point range, in the previous 10 contests. Smith's floor-spacing skills and especially favorable matchups against the Jazz and Kings to open the Rockets' busy week provide even more incentive to roll with him in your lineup this week.

Start: Maxime Raynaud, Kings

12% start rate

Speaking of Sacramento, Raynaud is now in unquestioned possession of the starting center role after Domantas Sabonis was shut down for the season due to a knee injury. The rookie had already proven his mettle plenty as a starter this season due to Sabonis' frequent absences. Raynaud generated back-to-back double-doubles since play resumed after the All-Star break while averaging 16.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 32.5 minutes. Raynaud should continue seeing plenty of minutes during the upcoming four-game week, solidifying him as a rock-solid starting option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Neemias Queta, Celtics (28% start rate)

Sit: Joel Embiid, 76ers

64% start rate

It always feels uncomfortable to leave Embiid out of one's lineup, but this is one of those weeks where there's an argument to be made for it. The big man has been excellent when available, yet he enters Week 19 riding his aforementioned five-game absence due to lower-leg issues. There's no return timeline for Embiid as the scoring period begins, so the possibility he sits out one or more of Philadelphia's three games is certainly there. With plenty of four-game candidates this week, giving some serious consideration to an Embiid benching is warranted.