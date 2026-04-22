Victor Wembanyama is in the NBA concussion protocol after a face-first fall in Game 2 vs. Portland. Here's his return timeline and what it means for the Spurs' playoff run.

Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a concussion after a frightening fall during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The Spurs lost 106-103 at the Frost Bank Center, and the series is now tied 1-1 heading to Portland.

How the Wemby Injury Happened

Midway through the second quarter, Wembanyama tried a spin move past 17-year veteran Jrue Holiday. Holiday pulled the chair on the 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year, and Wemby, choosing to protect the ball rather than brace his fall, crashed face-first into the hardwood. His chin bounced off the court, and he lay motionless for several seconds before being helped up and jogging unsteadily to the locker room with 8:57 left in the quarter.

Head coach Mitch Johnson confirmed after the game that Wembanyama entered the NBA concussion protocol and will undergo additional testing Wednesday. The Spurs reported no other injuries, and Wemby did not require a hospital visit.

NBA Concussion Protocol Explained

Under the NBA concussion protocol, Wembanyama must sit out at least 48 hours before starting any return-to-play progression. The process includes graduated exertion stages (stationary bike, jogging, agility work, and non-contact drills), each monitored by medical staff. A team physician must consult the Director of the NBA Concussion Program before full clearance is granted.

The league average recovery time falls between seven and 10 days, with a median around a week, although outcomes vary widely.

When Will Wembanyama Return?

Game 3 tips off Friday, April 24 in Portland, technically outside the mandatory 48-hour window, but a return that quickly seems unlikely given San Antonio's conservative approach. Here is the remaining first-round schedule:

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at Portland

Friday, April 24 at Portland Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at Portland

Sunday, April 26 at Portland Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 at San Antonio

Tuesday, April 28 at San Antonio Game 6*: Thursday, April 30 at Portland

Thursday, April 30 at Portland Game 7*: Saturday, May 2 at San Antonio

Historical comparisons are mixed. Klay Thompson missed roughly eight days after his 2015 playoff concussion. Donovan Mitchell sat out more than two weeks in 2022-23. Justise Winslow missed nine games across three weeks in 2019.

Blazers Steal Game 2 Without Wemby on the Floor

Portland rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun San Antonio, closing the game on a 27-10 run. Scoot Henderson poured in 31 points, hitting 5-of-9 from three, while Jrue Holiday added 16 points and nine assists. Robert Williams sealed it with a late and-1 dunk over Julian Champagnie.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 18 points, and Devin Vassell added 16 points and 12 rebounds but missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

What's Next for the Spurs

Luke Kornet is expected to slide into the starting lineup at center, with Mason Plumlee, Kelly Olynyk, or Bismack Biyombo backing him up. San Antonio went 12-6 without Wembanyama during the regular season, but guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper must elevate their play against Portland's physical perimeter defense to keep the series alive until Wemby returns.