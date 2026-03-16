Fantasy managers, it is time to get your rosters in order. This week's schedule offers a strong mix of high-volume teams and favorable matchups, giving both active managers and streaming-focused squads plenty to work with. The Suns and Wizards lead the way with five games apiece, while a long list of teams checks in at four. Matchup quality varies widely, so targeting the right opponents will be key. From big men feasting on the paint to guards exploiting perimeter defenses, the opportunities are there for those who plan ahead. Let's break it all down.

Fantasy managers, it is time to get your rosters in order. This week's schedule offers a strong mix of high-volume teams and favorable matchups, giving both active managers and streaming-focused squads plenty to work with. The Suns and Wizards lead the way with five games apiece, while a long list of teams checks in at four. Matchup quality varies widely, so targeting the right opponents will be key. From big men feasting on the paint to guards exploiting perimeter defenses, the opportunities are there for those who plan ahead. Let's break it all down.

Days with fewer than six games

These are dates to target players for streaming options from the following teams:

Sunday, March 22 - POR at DEN, BKN at SAC, WAS at NYK, MIN at BOS, TOR at PHX

Teams with more than three games this week

Make sure to activate players and target weekly pickups from the following teams:

Hawks (4), Nets (4), Celtics (4), Nuggets (4), Warriors (4), Rockets (4), Clippers (4), Lakers (4), Grizzlies (4), Timberwolves (4), Pelicans (4), Magic (4), Suns (5), Trail Blazers (4), Spurs (4), Wizards (5)

Teams with fewer than three games this week

Consider looking for streaming options if your roster includes players from these teams:

None

Top teams to target based on favorable matchups

Clippers vs. Spurs, at Pelicans, at Pelicans, at Mavericks

The Clippers open with their toughest matchup of the week against the Spurs, a squad with virtually no notable weaknesses. However, their latest addition, Darius Garland, may help gain an edge, as the Spurs give up the league's fifth-most free throws to opposing point guards. Additionally, the Clippers lost their previous encounter by just four points in early March. Up next is back-to-back meetings with the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game. They also give up the eighth-highest field-goal percentage and the seventh-most rebounds, including the second-most offensive per game. From there, the Clippers finish off the week against the Mavericks, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game. They also give up the league's most points in the paint. The final three matchups offer a great advantage to opposing big men. Unfortunately for the Clippers, this is an area where they are slightly limited. It will be up to guys like Derrick Jones and Isaiah Jackson to provide an extra boost off the bench. Brook Lopez and John Collins, who recently returned from a seven-game absence, will have to work hard to establish their game. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is listed as doubtful for Monday due to an ankle injury. This will likely mean a much more significant role for Bennedict Mathurin, along with a boost for Jones.

Suns at Celtics, at Timberwolves, at Spurs, vs. Bucks, vs. Raptors

With five games on the week, the Suns are a standout choice when looking for streaming options. However, they will be up against a very tough string of opponents, beginning with the Celtics, who rank second in the East. Nonetheless, the Suns' shooters Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Grayson Allen could get their squad off to a good start. The Celtics give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game. They also give up the third-most threes per game to opposing power forwards, which should favor Royce O'Neale, who averages 2.4 makes from deep per outing. Up next, the Suns face off against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game. They also give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. This will be an opportunity for Collin Gillespie to step up. The rest of the team could also benefit from a concerted effort to pressure the rim and draw foul contact. Moving on, a meeting with the nearly impermeable Spurs offers little to hope for beyond a relentless effort on both sides of the ball. From there, the Suns may find better luck against the Bucks, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game and the second-highest three-point shooting percentage. The Bucks also give up the fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards, once again favoring the aforementioned players. Lastly, the Suns encounter another solid defensive squad in the Raptors. However, the trend continues, as the Raptors give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards and the fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Wizards vs. Warriors, vs. Pistons, vs. Pistons, vs. Thunder, at Knicks

The Wizards have dropped 11 straight games, but their focus on developing up-and-coming players should mean a few solid streaming choices through a five-game week. They open against the Warriors, who sit ninth in the West and are likely to represent the least overwhelming matchup of the week, especially if their injury woes continue. Bilal Coulibaly should be a prime candidate to pad his stats. He leads his squad with 1.4 steals per game, while the Warriors give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game. Up next, the Wizards meet the Pistons, who sit first in the East but give up the league's most free throws per game. Moving ahead, they face the first-place team in the West, the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds and fourth-most three-pointers per game. If Trae Young and Alex Sarr are active, they could make the most of those weaknesses and help their team make a statement. It would send a warning that they will be a formidable opponent next season. Additionally, Will Riley, Jaden Hardy, and Tre Johnson could find room to get going. The Wizards wrap the week against the Knicks, who show a solid defensive profile but give up the league's 10th-most three-pointers per game. It is another chance for the above-noted bunch to step up.

Nuggets vs. 76ers, at Grizzlies, vs. Raptors, vs. Trail Blazers

The Nuggets start things off against a hobbled 76ers squad that gives up the league's ninth-most free throws and eighth-most offensive rebounds per game. This should favor the versatile and energetic play of forwards Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson. With Tyrese Maxey sidelined, there should also be an opportunity for Jamal Murray to take control in the backcourt. Up next is a meeting with the Grizzlies, who give up the league's seventh-most points and seventh-most three-pointers per game. They also give up the seventh-highest field-goal percentage, ninth-most rebounds, and fifth-most turnovers per game, including the third-most offensive rebounds. This, combined with their shorthanded frontcourt, will likely result in easy pickings for Nikola Jokic. From there, the Nuggets clash with the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds to opposing power forwards. They also give up the most blocks and eighth-most steals per game to opposing small forwards, once again calling on Johnson and Gordon as notable x-factors. The Nuggets finish their week against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's most turnovers per game. This is a great chance for Bruce Brown and Christian Braun to pad their stats. The Blazers also give up the ninth-most points per game and the eighth-highest field-goal percentage. They additionally surrender the eighth-most free throws and fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.