As the fantasy basketball postseason arrives, maximizing your games played is the difference between a championship run and a premature exit. Week 21 offers a massive scheduling advantage, featuring a rare five-game slate for the Philadelphia 76ers and sixteen teams playing four times. With only the New Orleans Pelicans on a light two-game schedule, the waiver wire is brimming with streaming potential. This guide breaks down the critical matchups to exploit, from the Cleveland Cavaliers' frontcourt advantage against Dallas to the high-paced opportunities for the Knicks' guards. Stay ahead of the curve by targeting these high-volume rotations and injury-thinned depth charts.

As the fantasy basketball postseason arrives, maximizing your games played is the difference between a championship run and a premature exit. Week 21 offers a massive scheduling advantage, featuring a rare five-game slate for the Philadelphia 76ers and sixteen teams playing four times. With only the New Orleans Pelicans on a light two-game schedule, the waiver wire is brimming with streaming potential. This guide breaks down the critical matchups to exploit, from the Cleveland Cavaliers' frontcourt advantage against Dallas to the high-paced opportunities for the Knicks' guards. Stay ahead of the curve by targeting these high-volume rotations and injury-thinned depth charts.

Days with fewer than six games

These are dates to target players for streaming options from the following teams:

Monday, March 9: PHI at CLE, DEN at OKC, MEM at BKN, GSW at UTA, NYK at LAC

Teams with more than three games this week

Make sure to activate players and target weekly pickups from the following teams:

Nets (4), Cavaliers (4), Mavericks (4), Nuggets (4), Pistons (4), Warriors (4), Pacers (4), Clippers (4), Grizzlies (4), Bucks (4), Timberwolves (4), Knicks (4), 76ers (5), Kings (4), Raptors (4), Jazz (4)

Teams with fewer than three games this week

Consider looking for streaming options if your roster includes players from these teams:

Pelicans (2)

Top Streaming Teams This Week

Cavaliers vs. 76ers, at Magic, at Mavericks, vs. Mavericks

The Cavs open their week against a depleted 76ers squad that will be without Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Joel Embiid (oblique) for most of the week. The Sixers also give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game, which should provide a great opportunity for Cavs' players to pad their stats. Up next, they take on the Magic, who give up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage and seventh-most free throws per game, including the second-most free throws to opposing shooting guards. They also give up the fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards and the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage, including the third-highest three-point percentage to opposing power forwards. Moving on, the Cavs face back-to-back matchups with the Mavericks, who give up the league's eighth-most points, most points in the paint and third-most rebounds per game. The Cavs's starting bigs should easily tilt the matchup, while Jaylon Tyson should be able to make his mark off the bench.

Pistons at Nets, vs. 76ers, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors

The Pistons kick things off against the Nets, who enter the week with a 1-9 record over their last 10 games. The Nets also give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage, including the fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards, which should allow Cade Cunningham to easily control the pace, while Daniss Jenkins will have a good chance to prosper off the bench. Next, the Pistons clash with the shorthanded 76ers, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds, third-most assists and second-most blocks per game to opposing power forwards. Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Tobias Harris are all likely to thrive. Moving ahead, an encounter with the Grizzlies, who give up the league's seventh-most points, fifth-most three-pointers and sixth-most turnovers per game. They also give up the league's second-most points and most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. Players such as Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter will be looking at a good opportunity to stand out. Lastly, the Pistons meet with the Raptors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards and sixth-most three-pointers and fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. They also give up the most blocks per game to opposing small forwards. In addition to the above-mentioned guards, Ausar Thompson and Javonte Green could deliver notable impacts in the matchup.

Grizzlies at Nets, at 76ers, vs. Mavericks, at Pistons

The Grizzlies open their week against a floundering Nets team that is giving up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage and fourth-most turnovers per game. They also give up the third-most steals per game to opposing shooting guards and fifth-most steals to opposing small forwards. This provides ideal grounds for guys like Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton to shine, especially since Scotty Pippen (toe), Ty Jerome (calf) and Cedric Coward (knee) are all listed as doubtful. Up next, the Grizzlies face the 76ers, who give up the league's seventh-highest shooting percentage, including the fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. From there, they encounter the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most points and third-most steals per game to opposing shooting guards, as well as the second-most points per game to opposing centers. This should be a good chance for GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to continue building on their strong play down the stretch of the season. Finally, the Grizzlies take on the Pistons, who give up the league's most free throws per game, including the fourth-most free throws to opposing point guards and fifth-most free throws to opposing shooting guards. They also give up the fourth-most three-pointers to opposing power forwards.

Knicks at Clippers, at Jazz, at Pacers, vs. Warriors

The Knicks begin their week with a challenge against the Clippers, but there should be room to take advantage from long range, as they give up the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage. Marksmen such as Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet will be key factors in helping their squad make the most of the opportunity. Up next, the Knicks meet with the Jazz, who give up the league's most points, most three-pointers and second-most free throws per game. They also give up the fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. This should be a much lighter challenge and allow backup point guard Jose Alvarado to get some rhythm going. Moving on, the Knicks clash with the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most points and third-most free throws per game. They also give up the second-most points in the paint and fourth-most rebounds per game. This will be another all-around opportunity for the squad to build positive momentum, with guys like Mitchell Robinson and Mohamed Diawara likely having a chance to flourish. Lastly, the Knicks face off against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game, along with the fifth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most steals per game, to opposing point guards and the second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.