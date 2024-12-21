Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Estrada headshot

Aaron Estrada Injury: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Estrada played 15 minutes Friday during Motor City's 111-110 loss versus Texas and compiled 0 points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists.

Estrada made his return to the lineup Friday after having missed the team's past three games due to a hip injury. However, the 23-year-old struggled during the loss as he failed to convert on any of his field-goal attempts and also turned the ball over once.

Aaron Estrada
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now