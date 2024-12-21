Aaron Estrada Injury: Struggles in return

Estrada played 15 minutes Friday during Motor City's 111-110 loss versus Texas and compiled 0 points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists.

Estrada made his return to the lineup Friday after having missed the team's past three games due to a hip injury. However, the 23-year-old struggled during the loss as he failed to convert on any of his field-goal attempts and also turned the ball over once.