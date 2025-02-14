Aaron Estrada News: Double-doubles in G League win

Estrada finished with 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls.

