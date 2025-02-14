Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Estrada

Aaron Estrada News: Double-doubles in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Estrada finished with 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Estrada recorded his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign for Motor City with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He came three assists (7) shy of a triple-double, capping off a solid all-around performance.

