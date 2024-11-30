Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Estrada News: Leading scorer off bench in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Estrada concluded with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's 132-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Estrada shot a perfect mark from the field over a bench-leading minute total, pacing all Cruise second unit players in scoring in a losing effort. Estrada has provided a nice offensive spark over the first eight G League contests, averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals over outing.

