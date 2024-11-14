Aaron Estrada News: Near triple-double

Estrada generated 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 12 assists and nine rebounds across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 win over the Mad Ants in the G League.

Estrada spent training camp with the Pistons but didn't make the team's regular-season roster, leaving him to start his first professional season in the G League. The Alabama product came one rebound shy of a triple-double, a feat he accomplished once in 137 career collegiate games.