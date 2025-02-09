Aaron Estrada News: Pops for 29 off bench in return

Estrada (hip) recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Making his first appearance since Jan. 23, Estrada exploded for a season-high 29 points off the bench. It was only his second outing with at least 20 points this season, with the previous one coming Nov. 13 against the Mad Ants.