Aaron Gordon Injury: Dealing with calf strain
Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Gordon strained his right calf during Wednesday's loss to Phoenix, and he had already missed 10 consecutive outings earlier in the season due to a right calf strain. There is no clear timetable for the veteran forward's return, though Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson are candidates for increased roles in Gordon's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now