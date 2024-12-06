Aaron Gordon Injury: Deemed probable for Saturday

Gordon (calf) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Gordon has played in three consecutive outings following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain, during which he averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 30.3 minutes per game. The 29-year-old forward is likely to suit up for a fourth consecutive outing, and he has shot an efficient 61.5 percent from the floor since his return.