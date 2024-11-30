Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Gordon (calf) is doubtful to play against the Clippers on Sunday.

Gordon is likely to miss his 11th straight game after aggravating a right calf injury against the Raptors on Nov. 4, though he did manage to participate in Saturday's practice, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette. Gordon's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Warriors in NBA Cup action.

