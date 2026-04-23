Aaron Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Gordon (calf) is questionable for Game 3 on Thursday against Minnesota.
The Nuggets originally deemed Gordon probable due to left calf tightness, so it's unclear he suffered a setback during morning shootaround Thursday. If the veteran forward is ultimately downgraded to out, Bruce Brown could find himself being more involved in Game 3.
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