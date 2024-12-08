Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 10:41am

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.

Gordon has been downgraded from probable to questionable due to right calf injury management following a multi-week absence due to a right calf strain. Prior to missing the first leg of the back-to-back set in Saturday's loss to the Wizards, the forward played in three consecutive outings (two starts), during which he averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 30.3 minutes per game. If Gordon is sidelined, Peyton Watson and Hunter Tyson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
