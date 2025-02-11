Aaron Gordon Injury: Expected to play against Portland

Gordon (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

The Nuggets continue to monitor Gordon's right calf, but the veteran forward is expected to suit up Wednesday for the team's final game before the All-Star break. Across his last seven outings (all starts), Gordon has averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 threes in 27.8 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range.