Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Expected to play against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 1:56pm

Gordon (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

The Nuggets continue to monitor Gordon's right calf, but the veteran forward is expected to suit up Wednesday for the team's final game before the All-Star break. Across his last seven outings (all starts), Gordon has averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 threes in 27.8 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
