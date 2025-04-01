Aaron Gordon Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Coach Michael Malone said Gordon (illness/calf) should be good to go for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gordon is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to an illness and right calf injury management. However, it appears that the 29-year-old forward is set to make his third straight appearance.
