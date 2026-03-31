Aaron Gordon Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
Gordon (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game in Utah.
Gordon has appeared in only one of Denver's last three games, most recently missing Sunday's 116-93 win over Golden State. He practiced in full Tuesday, so he is on track to suit up. If that's the case, Peyton Watson will likely head back to the bench.
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