Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 3:53pm

Gordon (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game in Utah.

Gordon has appeared in only one of Denver's last three games, most recently missing Sunday's 116-93 win over Golden State. He practiced in full Tuesday, so he is on track to suit up. If that's the case, Peyton Watson will likely head back to the bench.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
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