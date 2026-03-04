Aaron Gordon Injury: Eyeing return Friday
Gordon (hamstring) is targeting a return to the Nuggets lineup Friday against the Knicks, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
Gordon has been sidelined for Denver's last 16 games after aggravating a right hamstring injury Jan. 23, and while playing in Thursday's game against the Lakers appears to be off the table, the veteran forward may have a shot at being available for the second leg of a back-to-back set. After such a lengthy layoff due to the hamstring injury, Gordon will likely face a strict minutes restriction in his first game back in action and could be brought off the bench.
