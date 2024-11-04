Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon Injury: Goes to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 7:14pm

Gordon (leg) went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Gordon limped back the locker room while favoring his leg with 7:44 remaining in the first quarter. The 29-year-old was cleared to play through a right knee contusion and right calf inflammation before tipoff, and it is unclear if his injury against Toronto is related.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
